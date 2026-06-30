Editor's Review The government has announced that the transformation of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Dagoretti South, is nearing completion.

The government has announced that the transformation of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Dagoretti South, is nearing completion.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the hospital reflects the government's commitment to improving healthcare through targeted investments in modern medical infrastructure.

"This commitment is being actualized through strategic investments in modern health infrastructure, including the ongoing transformation of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital-Mutuini in Dagoretti South, Nairobi County," the statement read.

Omollo noted that the project aligns with the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) framework, which Kenya has adopted to accelerate the reduction of preventable maternal and newborn deaths while advancing Universal Health Coverage.

"The facility has been upgraded into a Level 5 specialist referral hospital with a capacity of 400 beds, up from 40, and is expected to serve approximately 1.5 million patients annually," he wrote.

File image of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital

According to Omollo, the expanded hospital has been equipped with a wide range of specialized medical services designed to improve treatment outcomes for mothers, newborns and other patients requiring advanced care.

"The state-of-the-art facility features advanced maternity and newborn care units, intensive care and high dependency units, a renal centre, modern diagnostic and radiology services, operating theatres, specialized laboratories and innovative neonatal support services, including human milk banks for vulnerable infants," he added.

File image of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital

Beyond offering specialized treatment, Omollo said the facility will also play an important role in medical education and help reduce the burden on referral hospitals.

"It is also designed to support medical training and specialized consultations while helping to decongest major referral facilities such as the Kenyatta National Hospital," he further said.

File image of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital

Omollo further revealed that the project is approaching the final stages before opening its doors to the public, with installation of key medical equipment already underway.

"The project is nearing operationalization, with critical medical equipment, including dialysis units, CT scan machines and theatre systems, already delivered and installation underway. Construction of key support infrastructure, including the kitchen and laundry block, is also progressing," he concluded.

File image of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital

This comes days after Omollo issued an update on the ongoing construction of the 750-bed capacity Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, Omollo said the hospital is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

"The Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, a 750-bed Level 6 facility currently under construction in Lurambi Sub-County, Kakamega County, is on course for completion by December 2026," he said.

The multi-billion project was initiated in 2016 by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya but stalled.

President William Ruto revived the project after the Kakamega County government handed it over to the national government.

Omollo noted that the facility is designed as a comprehensive regional referral hub integrating high-end specialized care.

The level-6 facility features an oncology centre with radiotherapy bunkers and linear accelerators, a maternal and neonatal wing with theatres, delivery suites and NICU services, as well as critical and renal care units with hemodialysis, ICU capacity and blood banking.

The diagnostics and emergency block will support a 24-hour emergency response, while an integrated commercial public plaza is designed to help patients and visiting families.

"The hospital is positioned as a major medical training hub for Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and other health training institutions, strengthening the region's clinical workforce pipeline," he added.

Once completed, the referral hospital is expected to create over 5,000 jobs across clinical and support services, significantly boosting the local health economy.