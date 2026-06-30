Editor's Review The government has repatriated 26 citizens from South Africa as part of an ongoing evacuation exercise following security concerns in parts of the country.

The government has repatriated 26 citizens from South Africa as part of an ongoing evacuation exercise following security concerns in parts of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said the evacuation process began on Sunday, June 28, after emergency protocols were activated.

"Through a multi-agency evacuation team, the Government on Sunday activated its evacuation protocols and began moving citizens to safety," the statement read.

According to the department, the first group of evacuees arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, June 29, where they received government support upon arrival.

"Today morning, 26 Kenyans were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from South Africa where they were assisted on arrival with consular services and psychosocial support. This as we are expecting over 60 others in the course of the day," the statement added.

The State Department also said preparations are also underway to facilitate the return of more Kenyans from South Africa.

"The Government is also facilitating alternative travel arrangements for additional citizens and will continue repatriation efforts until all who wish to return are safely home," the statement further read.

The department also issued an advisory to Kenyans who remain in South Africa, urging them to stay vigilant and follow safety measures while the situation continues to be monitored.

"Further, Kenyans currently in South Africa are urged to take the following precautions: Avoid protest areas and large gatherings where violence may occur; Stay indoors where possible, particularly during demonstrations; Carry valid identification at all times and present it to authorized officers when required; Follow guidance from South African authorities, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, local media and Kenyan diaspora leaders; and Refrain from confrontations with individuals or groups exhibiting hostile behaviour," the statement noted.

File image of the Kenya High Commission, Pretoria

The department advised Kenyans requiring emergency or consular assistance to contact the South African Police Service on 10111 for emergencies, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria through +27 12 362 2249 (general enquiries), +27 76 177 2675 (urgent line), or via email at [email protected]

This development comes months after the Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria issued a notice to Kenyans residing in South Africa, urging them to remain cautious following recent unrest.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the commission warned Kenyans about the current situation and the risks posed by the reported incidents targeting foreigners.

"The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria wishes to advise all Kenyan nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations and isolated incidents reported in some parts of the Republic of South Africa affecting foreign nationals," the statement read.

The mission outlined precautionary measures that Kenyan nationals should take to stay safe during the ongoing demonstrations, including avoiding affected areas and complying with local authorities.

"Kenyan nationals are urged to avoid, as far as possible, areas where protests or demonstrations may be taking place, and to remain attentive to guidance issued by local authorities. They are further encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times," the statement added.

The commission explained what Kenyans should do in case they encounter emergencies, noting the need to report incidents and seek assistance from relevant authorities and the mission.

"In the event of any incident or emergency, Kenyan nationals are advised to report the same to the South African Police Service and to inform the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for appropriate assistance," the statement concluded.