Editor's Review Despite using an alias on X, officers managed to track the suspect to her home in Mombasa.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday, June 30, confirmed the arrest of a woman in Mombasa over her alleged improper use of social media.

DCI explained that the suspect published sensitive information on her X (formerly Twitter), which was deemed a threat to national security.

Consequently, the suspect was traced to her house in the Kazandani Area, Mombasa County, where she was arrested by police officers during the sting operation.

The officers used intelligence to unmask her identity, despite her using a different user name on the social media platform.

"The suspect, Halima Ngache, also known as Princess Halima, was apprehended after investigations linked her to an X account allegedly used to publish sensitive information relating to the movements of protected persons, an act currently under investigation as a potential threat to national security," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the suspect arrested by the DCI.



The suspect was taken into police custody, where she will be processed pending her arraignment in a court of law.

Following her arrest, the DCI reminded members of the public to be careful even as they exercised their freedom of expression.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reminds members of the public that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, this right must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law," the statement continued.

The investigative agency declared that it remained committed to safeguarding national security and urged the public to refrain from sharing information that may compromise the safety of protected persons or incite unrest among the public.

The arrest comes within weeks of the DCI launching the 'Control First' campaign, where it sensitised Kenyans to rethink before sharing posts on social media.

The agency told Kenyans that every comment hits a real person, hence the need for social media users to think before they type. DCI further called on Kenyans to report any posts that are a threat to national security or public order.