Editor's Review "You cannot leave Ruto to go and work with Wamunyoro. We will tell you that you have lost your mind."

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi warned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna that working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not an option.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 30th, the MP reminded Sifuna that even though the younger generation did not like President William Ruto, they did not consider Gachagua a better option.

Amisi added that if the embattled ODM Secretary General worked with the former DP, those who support him would withdraw their support for him.

"You cannot leave Ruto to go and work with Wamunyoro. We will tell you that you have lost your mind.

"We cannot have a tribal kingpin as the President of Kenya. We need someone with a sound mind, who does not dwell on tribal politics," the lawmaker declared.

A file photo of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.



The Saboti MP warned that any individual who consistently speaks about a single tribe would divide Kenyans rather than unite them.

He argued that replacing Ruto with someone who is likeable and has a better character would even attract the vote of Kenyans who are still allied to the Head of State.

Amisi warned that if Sifuna is unable to remain steadfast about his presidential ambitions, he will throw his hat in the ring in the race for the top seat in 2027.

The MP has been vigilant that Sifuna should run for the top seat and added that if push came to shove, he could only deputise former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Earlier today, Gachagua had offered his advice to Sifuna amid the ongoing push and pull between him and the ODM party over the Secretary General position.

The DCP party leader told the Nairobi Senator to ditch ODM, stating that the Orange Party was on its deathbed.

Sifuna had earlier declared that he was willing to work with every leader in the United Opposition, including the ex-DP, to remove the Head of State from office in the August 2027 General Election.