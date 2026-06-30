Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Wednesday, July 1.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nandi County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Maraba, Senetwo, Kamelilo, Songhor, Soba River and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Obwolo, Guba, Disciple of Mercy, Mamboleo Slaughter, Ndugu Transporters, Kisumu Concrete and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, the first outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will affect Ragati Primary School, Mawasco Karatina, Karura Coffee Factory, Karura Primary School, Eng. Maina, Gathumbi, Mathare, part of Unjiru, Ngari Junior, Gikumbo Market, and Gikumbo Secondary School.

Kiandara, Shauri Moyo, Gathambo TBC, Kiamigwi, Gaturumo-ini TBC, Gaikuyu Market, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

A second scheduled interruption in Nyeri County, also running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., will affect Warazo Jet, Kithukine, Ebenezer, Kairi, Kimahuri, Island Dispensary, Kabaru and adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, power will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Igamatundu Primary & Dispensary, Gicheru Village, Kamwimbi Secondary School, Yogari Primary School, Kathuriri Village and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, electricity will be unavailable from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kithyoko Village and adjacent customers.