Editor's Review KMTC has addressed reports circulating on social media alleging that a young woman who was killed during a police operation in Busia Town was a student at the institution.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has addressed reports circulating on social media alleging that a young woman who was killed during a police operation in Busia Town was a student at the institution.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the institution said it had taken note of the reports and moved to clarify the matter following public concern.

KMTC stated that the deceased was not enrolled as a student at the institution while conveying its condolences to the bereaved family.

"The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has noted with concern media reports alleging that the young lady who tragically lost her life in Busia was one of our students. We wish to clarify that the deceased was not a KMTC student.

"Nevertheless, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a promising young life and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," the institution said.

KMTC also appealed to the public and media houses to confirm information before publishing or sharing it, noting that inaccurate reports can have far-reaching consequences.

"We urge members of the public and media to verify information before publishing or sharing it, as inaccurate reporting may cause unnecessary distress to families and affected institutions," the institution added.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

Elsewhere, earlier Tuesday, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma called for an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of the deceased woman.

He confirmed the death of Laura Wesonga, who was shot during a police operation in Marachi Estate.

Otuoma expressed sympathy with the victim's family and insisted that those responsible should be held accountable if found to have acted outside the law.

The governor mourned the deceased and conveyed his condolences to those affected.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Laura Wesonga, who was fatally shot during a police operation in Marachi Estate, Busia Town, yesterday evening. This loss of life is heartbreaking, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the entire community during this difficult time," he wrote

Otuoma said he had received a briefing indicating that the operation targeted a criminal gang known as "Jobless" following a confrontation with police officers.

However, he noted that the actions of suspected criminals should not tarnish the reputation of residents living in the area.

"I have been briefed that the incident occurred during a confrontation between the police and a criminal gang operating under the name "Jobless." Marachi Estate is home to hardworking, peace-loving residents, and it would be unfair for the criminal actions of a few individuals to define the character of the entire community," he added.

While acknowledging the need for police to combat crime, Otuoma maintained that operations must always prioritize the safety of innocent members of the public.

"While criminality must be confronted firmly and decisively, law enforcement operations must always be conducted with the highest regard for the safety of innocent members of the public. It is deeply concerning that an innocent life was lost in the course of the operation," he further said.

Otuoma further demanded a swift investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), saying any officer found to have violated the law or established policing standards should face appropriate action.

"I therefore call upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to undertake a prompt, independent, and thorough investigation into this incident and ensure that any officer found to have acted outside the law or established policing standards is taken to task," he noted.