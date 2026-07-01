Editor's Review SHA revealed that the current Provider Portal will be progressively phased out before being completely shut down and deactivated.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has issued a notice to all contracted and prospective healthcare providers, warning that facilities that fail to meet new Health Management Information System (HMIS) requirements will not be eligible for contracting, contract renewal, or continued participation in SHA-funded schemes during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, SHA announced that the use of an accredited HMIS will become mandatory as part of the upcoming contracting cycle.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) notifies all contracted and prospective healthcare providers that the use of an accredited Health Management Information System (HMIS) will be a strict requirement during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle," the notice read.

SHA also revealed that the current Provider Portal will be progressively phased out before being completely shut down and deactivated.

The authority said the move is aimed at enhancing digital integration across the healthcare sector and improving service delivery.

SHA explained that healthcare providers must ensure they have the necessary systems in place to avoid disruptions in service delivery and claims management.

The authority stated that all facilities will be required to maintain compliant systems capable of integrating with national health platforms.

"To ensure uninterrupted service delivery and claims processing, every healthcare provider must have a functional HMIS that meets the technical integration requirements prescribed by SHA and the Digital Health Agency (DHA)," the notice added.

SHA noted that all HMIS platforms must be certified by the Digital Health Agency (DHA) in accordance with the Digital Health Act.

The authority said the transition to integrated HMIS systems will help strengthen the detection and prevention of fraud, waste, and abuse through data analytics.

It will also improve the completeness and accuracy of claims data, support real-time verification of services provided to beneficiaries, enhance claims adjudication, and reduce processing timelines.

File image of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Mercy Mwangangi

SHA added that the system will help track benefit utilization, patient outcomes, and provider performance while supporting quality assurance, planning, budgeting, and sustainability assessments across all SHA funds.

It will also enable seamless interoperability among healthcare providers, SHA, DHA, and other health-sector systems.

To prepare for the new contracting cycle, healthcare providers have been instructed to ensure they have accredited and fully functional HMIS platforms, confirm that the systems can integrate with SHA and DHA infrastructure, train relevant staff on HMIS usage and mandatory data-quality standards, work with vendors to resolve technical challenges, and participate in SHA sensitization and onboarding activities.

SHA warned providers that compliance with the new requirements will be mandatory for continued participation in its programs.

"Healthcare providers that do not meet the prescribed HMIS requirements will not be eligible for contracting, contract renewal or continued participation in SHA-funded schemes during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle," the notice concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has reminded all ambulance service providers across the country to register their ambulances.

In a notice earlier Tuesday, KMPDC reminded all providers that registration is a legal requirement under the country's health laws.

"The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), pursuant to the Health Act, 2017 and the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap 253), hereby reminds all providers of ambulance services in Kenya to register with the Council," the notice read.

KMPDC noted that the registration process remains open and encouraged ambulance owners and operators who have not yet applied to do so through the designated online portal.

"KMPDC further notifies all ambulance owners and operators that ambulance registration remains open and ongoing through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Portal," the notice added.

Ambulance owners and operators have been advised to submit their applications through the EMS Portal before the deadline.

"All ambulance owners/operators are required to ensure their ambulance registration applications are submitted on or before 17th July 2026," the notice further read.

KMPDC also warned that operators who fail to comply within the stipulated period risk facing enforcement measures under the law.

"Failure to register within the stipulated period may attract regulatory action in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations," the notice concluded.