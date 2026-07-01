Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the second phase of the rehabilitation and expansion of Kakamega Airstrip.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the second phase of the rehabilitation and expansion of Kakamega Airstrip.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, PS Omollo said the upgrade seeks to extend the airstrip’s runway to two kilometers, making it safer to accommodate larger aircraft.

The Interior PS noted that the second phase of expansion of the Kakamega Airstrip builds on the gains made during the first phase.

“The upgrade seeks to extend the runway from its current baseline to a 2-kilometre track, enabling the airstrip to safely accommodate larger turboprop aircraft and regional commercial jets.

“While Phase 1 focused on emergency rehabilitation of the existing 1.2km runway, taxiways and apron, Phase 2 prioritizes expansion and compliance enhancements,” said PS Omollo.

File image of the Kakamega Airstrip.

Ongoing key works at the airstrip include runway extension to improve aircraft safety margins and braking distances and establishment of Runway End Safety Areas (RESA) alongside obstacle limitation controls.

The second phase upgrading will also include the installation of supporting infrastructure such as airfield lighting, navigational markings and modern service facilities.

According to PS Omollo, the facelift will significantly enhance the airstrip's operational capacity, paving the way for the return of regular commercial flights to Western Kenya.

“The facelift is expected to significantly improve operational capacity, allowing the return of regular commercial flights into Western Kenya, while strengthening emergency medical evacuation services, boosting regional cargo movement and increasing tourist arrivals into Kakamega County,” he stated.

Further, PS Omollo said the project will improve safety and security by eliminating idle sections of the airfield that had become vulnerable following the suspension of flight operations.

This comes weeks after PS Omollo issued an update on the construction of a passenger terminal at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, PS Omollo said the construction of the terminal is progressing well.

He noted that reinforced concrete columns have already been erected, and foundation work is ongoing.

“Construction of the terminal is actively underway, with reinforced concrete columns already erected and foundation works progressing, including damp-proofing using black polythene sheeting,” read part of the statement.

Once completed, the terminal will feature passenger check-in counters, security screening areas, baggage handling facilities and administrative offices.

PS Omollo also said complementary works are ongoing at the airstrip, including the construction of an aircraft parking apron, taxiways, storm-water drainage systems, perimeter fencing, access roads and parking bays.