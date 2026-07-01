Editor's Review The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has extended the deadline for the submission of 2025 Annual Reports for Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs).

The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has extended the deadline for the submission of 2025 Annual Reports for Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs) following challenges experienced on the eCitizen platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, the organization said the extension is intended to give affected organizations more time to comply with the annual reporting requirements after payment-related difficulties were reported during the filing process.

"The Authority has taken note of the challenges encountered by Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs) when making payment of Annual Reports filing fees on the eCitizen platform pbora.ecitizen.go.ke," the statement read.

To support compliance among registered organizations, PBORA announced that it had revised the reporting timeline by one week.

"In order to encourage continued compliance in the filing of 2025 Annual Reports, the Authority has extended the reports submission deadline by seven (7) working days effective today," the statement added.

File image of Laxmana Kiptoo

PBORA further clarified that the extension applies to PBOs whose financial year ends in December and provided the new deadline for submissions.

"This means that PBOs whose financial year ends in December will be required to file their Annual Reports for 2025 on or before July 9, 2026," the statement concluded.

PBORA is a state agency that registers, regulates, and oversees public benefit organizations, including charities, NGOs, and related non-profit entities.

It was established under the Public Benefit Organizations Act, 2013 and succeeded the former NGOs Co-ordination Board.

PBORA also manages compliance, post-registration services, and sector oversight.

This development comes over a month after PBORA announced a change to its eCitizen platform domain.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the authority said the transition is part of the implementation of the new regulatory framework governing public benefit organizations.

"We wish to inform our stakeholders that our eCitizen platform domain has officially changed from ngoboard.ecitizen.go.ke to pbora.ecitizen.go.ke," the notice read.

PBORA explained that the shift is intended to ensure continued access to online services under the updated institutional framework created by the PBO Regulations, 2026.

"All stakeholders are encouraged to use the new domain for all online services and engagements moving forward," the notice added.