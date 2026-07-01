Editor's Review Eight minors charged in connection with the fatal fire at Utumishi Girls Academy have pleaded not guilty to murder before the Kibera High Court.

Eight minors charged in connection with the fatal fire at Utumishi Girls Academy have pleaded not guilty to murder before the Kibera High Court.

The accused appeared before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza on Wednesday, July 1, where they formally took plea after the court determined that they were legally capable of responding to the charges.

All eight denied the murder charge.

Before taking their pleas, Kavedza addressed the minors on the issue of criminal responsibility, noting that each of them was above the age threshold required by law to answer to the charges before the court.

"At this point, I have looked at your ages. You are all above 16, and therefore, under the law, you can respond. If you are below 14 years, you would not be criminally liable. So you must respond to the court. Is this true or not true?" the judge stated.

File image of the minors in court

This comes days after Kibera High Court Deputy Registrar Barbara Akinyi directed that the suspects be taken to the Mathari Mental Hospital for mental assessment.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Akinyi ordered that the assessment be done on Monday, June 29, by a child psychiatrist.

She also ordered that the eight subjects must also undergo an assessment by the Children's Officer at the Kabete Children's home immediately, or by the end of the weekend.

The Court also granted a request by the prosecution for the protection and care files of the subjects to be opened.

"Hon. Akinyi further ordered that protection and care files be opened for all the subjects and that the relevant reports be filed within 30 days," the statement read in part.

The Deputy Registrar directed that the eight remain in remand at the Kabete Children's Home pending the mention of their case to be mentioned in court.

Additionally, the court ordered the DPP to furnish the court with all prosecution documents before the next mention and demanded that the children's guardians be present.

In the wake of the case, President William Ruto counselled learners in Kenya to uphold discipline and mind about their future.

He noted that academic excellence alone is not enough, adding that behaviour and temperament are what truly complete a student's education.

Ruto urged the students to maintain discipline, warning them that any lawless behaviour they engage in during their formative years could end up ruining their future.

"Education is not only about passing examinations, but also about forming character, resolving differences peacefully, and understanding that every action carries consequences. Hear this truth and carry it for life; every choice young men make writes a chapter of their future. Some mistakes pass with time, others leave scars that last a lifetime," he said.

"Before you act, ask yourself one question. Will this decision make my future greater or diminished?" the president posed.