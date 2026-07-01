Editor's Review Kenya Railways announced that work has begun in Narok County, describing the occasion as a historic moment for both the corporation and the country.

Construction of the long-awaited Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has officially commenced.

In an update on Wednesday, July 1, Kenya Railways announced that work has begun in Narok County, describing the occasion as a historic moment for both the corporation and the country.

The corporation said the commencement of construction follows the project's official launch earlier this year by President William Ruto.

"Following the project launch by H.E. President William Ruto on 18th March 2026, construction is now officially underway, signaling a major step forward in transforming Kenya’s transport and logistics landscape," the statement read.

File image of construction works for the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway

Kenya Railways noted that Narok County will play a significant role in the project because a substantial section of the railway line will pass through the county.

According to the agency, the county's residents have expressed strong support for the initiative, which is expected to stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities.

"Narok County, which covers approximately 100 kilometres of the SGR corridor, plays a critical role in this transformative infrastructure project.

"The people of Narok have shown great enthusiasm and optimism for this project, reflecting the immense opportunities it is expected to unlock for the region," the statement added.

File image of construction works for the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway

Kenya Railways also urged landowners and other affected individuals to work closely with the relevant government agencies during the land acquisition process to ensure concerns are addressed through the established legal framework.

"Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga has encouraged landowners and affected persons to engage directly with the National Land Commission to address any concerns regarding land acquisition and compensation," the statement further read.

File image of construction works for the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway

This comes a day after Kenya Railways announced that the land acquisition process for the proposed Kisumu Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Terminus is progressing steadily through a joint exercise with NLC.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the agency said the ongoing exercise is aimed at ensuring all affected land parcels and properties are accurately identified before the project advances.

Kenya Railways said the joint team is currently undertaking ground verification as part of the land acquisition process.

"Our joint field team is carrying out comprehensive ground verification to ensure every affected land parcel and property is accurately identified and documented," the statement read.

Kenya Railways explained that engaging directly with affected landowners and validating information on-site is an important step in guaranteeing that the exercise is conducted accurately.

"By engaging directly with affected persons and validating information on-site, the team is ensuring that no critical detail is overlooked, fostering a process that is transparent, efficient, and fair to all stakeholders," the statement added.

Kenya Railways added that the careful verification process demonstrates its commitment to implementing the Kisumu SGR Terminus project responsibly.

"This meticulous approach reflects our commitment to delivering the project responsibly - balancing the need for timely infrastructure development with the protection of the rights and interests of every affected person," the statement further read.