Editor's Review Professor Makau Mutua has called for an investigation into the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Cecil Ouma during an event attended by Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs.

Professor Makau Mutua has called for an investigation into the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Cecil Ouma during an event attended by Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs.

According to reports, Ouma was among youths who had mobilized participants for a youth empowerment forum held in Kariokor, Starehe.

Reports indicate that after the event, Jacobs allegedly gave Ksh10,000 as a tip for a group of about 60 youths.

However, some of the youths reportedly rejected the amount, saying it was insufficient compensation for a full day of mobilization efforts.

Ouma was reportedly asked to approach Jacob's vehicle moments before an altercation broke out inside.

Witnesses reportedly heard a commotion and saw youths banging on the vehicle’s windows; the vehicle door later opened and Ouma fell out with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Park Road Nursing Home for treatment but was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival after suffering severe blood loss.

File image of Fikirini Jacobs' empowerment forum in Kariokor

Reacting to the incident, Mutua expressed shock over the reports and called for accountability.

"It’s tragic Cecil Ouma, a young man attending a youth empowerment event, was allegedly shot dead by a security officer attached to Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs," he wrote.

Mutua demanded a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and urged authorities to ensure those found culpable are prosecuted.

"This tragedy must be investigated thoroughly and fully so that everyone responsible faces the full force of the law. There must be no place in our society for such a calamity," he added.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has addressed reports circulating on social media alleging that a young woman who was killed during a police operation in Busia Town was a student at the institution.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the institution said it had taken note of the reports and moved to clarify the matter following public concern.

KMTC stated that the deceased was not enrolled as a student at the institution while conveying its condolences to the bereaved family.

"The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has noted with concern media reports alleging that the young lady who tragically lost her life in Busia was one of our students. We wish to clarify that the deceased was not a KMTC student.

"Nevertheless, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a promising young life and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," the institution said.

KMTC also appealed to the public and media houses to confirm information before publishing or sharing it, noting that inaccurate reports can have far-reaching consequences.

"We urge members of the public and media to verify information before publishing or sharing it, as inaccurate reporting may cause unnecessary distress to families and affected institutions," the institution added.