Editor's Review Gachagua disclosed that he and Wanjigi had consultations about their mutual course to liberate the country.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosted Safina Party Leader and Businessman Jimi Wanjigi at his Wamunyoro residence on Wednesday, July 1.

Gachagua disclosed that he and Wanjigi had consultations about their mutual course to liberate the country.

He added that they also discussed the formation of the next government and thanked the businessman for several lessons he learned from him.

"The liberation cause of our Country and the formation of the 6th Administration is so critical that we must get views from all.

"I have greatly benefited from his insights and experience in the formation of governments. Consultations continue. God Bless Kenya," the ex-DP wrote.

A file photo of Jimi Wanjigi and Rigathi Gachagua in Wamunyoro.

The businessman is among the leaders campaigning against President William Ruto serving a second term in office. He has been meeting several leaders from the United Opposition and Linda Mwananchi, who share the same course.

Wanjigi adds to the list of leaders with whom the DCP party leader has held meetings at his Wamunyoro residence as he gears up for the 2027 elections.

Earlier, Gachagua hosted a delegation of leaders from the Mount Kenya region led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament (MP) Kanini Kega for consultations.

"We discussed a raft of matters concerning the 55 million Kenyans and the future of our beloved Country. I am glad to note that the progress we make as a people has little to do with us as leaders but with the common good of all of us," he stated.

The delegation included former MPs Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Kabinga Wathayu (Mwea), Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town) and Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu).

Gachagua had publicly declared that he would retreat to Wamunyoro for 45 days to hold consultations with leaders and political figures before making a final decision about his political future.

However, the DCP Leader has maintained that he is the best-placed individual to face Ruto on the ballot.