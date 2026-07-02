Editor's Review The police in Nyandarua County have declared a former MCA and a county official wanted over the night chaos in Ol Kalou.

The police in Nyandarua County have added a former Member of County Assembly (MCA) and a county official to their list of 'wanted' persons over the night chaos in Ol Kalou.

The two have been accused of orchestrating an attack at one of the hotels in the town where their political opponents were, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Abdirasack Jaldesa confirmed that police had impounded two vehicles and several motorcycles from the scene.

Jaldesa directed the owners of the bodabodas and the cars to report to the nearest police station within the shortest time possible.

"Hotels are private property; we will secure them and will ensure that all guests are safe. The owners of the impounded vehicles are known; avail yourselves because we are looking for you so that we can charge you in court," he stated.

A file photo of a police car at a crime scene.

The County Commissioner revealed that the perpetrators would be charged with obstruction and intent to cause harm to the hotel guests.

Jaldesa expressed concern about the rise of political intolerance ahead of the Ol-Kalou by-elections. He further warned politicians about making inflammatory statements.

He further denied claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that a special police squad had been deployed in the county ahead of the mini-poll.

"You are free to campaign and tell the residents what you will do, but you cannot make allegations about the existence of a squad. We are here; if other people carry squads from outside, then we are waiting for them, but people should not spread lies," he reiterated.

Earlier, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had cautioned former Gachagua against inciting violence in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

Murkomen accused the former DP of attempting to manipulate public perception and made it clear that the government would deal firmly with the former DP in case of any acts of violence in Ol Kalou.

The DCP Leader claimed that a security team had been dispatched to cause mayhem in Ol Kalou on Wednesday evening and started assaulting DCP campaigners.