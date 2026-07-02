Editor's Review Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya on Thursday, July 2, hosted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Moses Alutalala Mukhwana and his delegation.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya on Thursday, July 2, hosted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Moses Alutalala Mukhwana and his delegation during a courtesy call at the county.

In a statement, Natembeya said the meeting focused on electoral preparedness, democratic participation, and concerns surrounding the integrity of the voter register ahead of the next General Election.

Natembeya explained that the IEBC team was in the county to participate in a democracy-focused public forum.

"The IEBC delegation is in Trans Nzoia County to participate in The People Dialogue Festival, an initiative organized by the Center for Multi-Party Democracy (CMD-Kenya) in partnership with the IEBC. The forum provides an important platform for constructive public engagement and the strengthening of our democratic institutions," he wrote.

Natembeya also revealed that he used the meeting to raise issues he believes require urgent attention as the country prepares for the upcoming elections.

"During our discussions, I raised key concerns regarding the need to ensure a level playing field ahead of next year’s General Election," he added.

File image of Moses Alutalala Mukhwana

According to Natembeya, among the matters he brought before Mukhwana was the alleged registration of foreign nationals as voters in Trans Nzoia County.

He said the issue should be addressed to protect the credibility of the electoral process.

"In particular, I highlighted reports of the alleged registration of foreign nationals from Uganda as voters in Trans Nzoia County and emphasized the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the voter register," he concluded.

This comes days after Natembeya visited Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and expressed his support as the legislator continues to recover after suffering a stroke while receiving treatment in India.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, Natembeya said Wanyonyi remains in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Trans Nzoia, while wishing him a full recovery and a return to serving his constituents.

"Today, I visited Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Member of Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, to personally wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Natembeya reflected on Wanyonyi's contribution to public service, noting that his leadership has had a significant impact on both Kwanza Constituency and Trans Nzoia County.

"Having suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment in India, Hon. Wanyonyi remains in our thoughts and prayers. His dedication to public service and commitment to the people of Kwanza and Trans Nzoia County have left a lasting impact, and we look forward to his full recovery and return to active duty," he added.

Natembeya further conveyed a message of solidarity to the MP, his family, and residents of Kwanza, expressing hope that he will regain his health soon.

"On behalf of the people and leadership of Trans Nzoia County, I extend our deepest solidarity to Hon. Wanyonyi, his family, and the entire Kwanza community. May God grant him strength, healing, and good health in this season," he further said.