Editor's Review The children, a seven-year-old and six-year-old twins, reportedly died after a fire engulfed the kitchen where they had been sleeping.

A devastating fire has claimed the lives of three young siblings in Nyongores Ward, Chepalungu, Bomet County, leaving the local community in mourning.

The children, a seven-year-old and six-year-old twins, reportedly died after a fire engulfed the kitchen where they had been sleeping.

Leaders from Bomet have since expressed their condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto was among the first leaders to react to the incident, expressing his sorrow over the loss of the three children.

"I have learnt with a heavy heart the devastating fire tragedy that claimed the lives of three innocent young children; a Seven year-old and twins aged 6 at Kimatisio in Chepalungu," he said in a statement on Thursday, July 2.

Ruto said the tragedy had left the entire community grieving and extended his sympathies to the affected family.

"This heartbreaking loss has deeply saddened us all and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire community following this unimaginable tragedy," he added.

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei also mourned the children, providing details of the tragic incident and sending his condolences to the grieving family.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three innocent children, a 7-year-old and two 6-year-old twins who lost their lives after a fire consumed the kitchen where they were sleeping at Kimatisio Village, Nyongores Ward, Chepalungu Constituency," he stated.

File image of the burned house

Sigei said the loss had shaken the entire community and acknowledged the immense pain the family is going through.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, relatives, friends, and the entire Kimatisio community during this painful and unimaginable time. No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives in such a tragic manner," he added.

Sigei further assured the bereaved family of support as they mourn the loss of their children.

"To the grieving family, We stand with you in this moment of immense grief and sorrow, and we will support you as you come to terms with this painful loss. May God grant you strength, comfort, and peace, and may the souls of the departed children rest in eternal peace," he further said.

This comes days after two people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed at the Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25 night, Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan said the victims were among a group of people who were demolishing Block B of the market.

The block had been damaged during a recent fire incident at the Gikomba Market and caved in as it was being demolished.

"Another tragedy has struck Gikomba Market. A group of young people was demolishing Block B when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping several of them.

"Tragically, two people have been confirmed dead. Block B had already been severely damaged by the devastating fire that swept through Gikomba Market, destroying nearly 90% of the stalls," read the statement in part.

The Kamukunji lawmaker extended his condolences to the families of the two victims who died in the incident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost their lives, those still trapped or injured, and the entire Gikomba community as they continue to grapple with these repeated setbacks," Hassan added.