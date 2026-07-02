Editor's Review The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has addressed claims made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linking President William Ruto to the recent shutdown of Nation Media Group (NMG) operations in Uganda.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has dismissed claims made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linking President William Ruto to the recent shutdown of Nation Media Group (NMG) operations in Uganda.

The response comes after Gachagua criticized the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor, alleging that Ruto bore responsibility because of his close relationship with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, PLU Executive Secretary and Kasambya MP Daudi Kabanda rejected the allegations and defended Uganda's leadership.

He maintained that Uganda's government acts independently and is not influenced by personal relationships between leaders.

"We note remarks by former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linking President William Ruto to the closure of NMG.

"While President Ruto is a close confidant of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s decisions are guided by our constitution and laws not by individuals," he wrote.

Kabanda urged Gachagua to withdraw his statements and focus on local politics.

"Gachagua should withdraw his statements against President Yoweri Museveni and the CDF and focus on Kenya’s politics," he concluded.

File image of PLU Executive Secretary and Kasambya MP Daudi Kabanda

In a presser, Gachagua had condemned the media shutdown, claiming that Muhoozi's close ties with Ruto made the Kenyan Head of State partly responsible for the developments.

"I strongly condemn the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV, and Daily Monitor by Uganda's military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the son of Kaguta Museveni. He is a close confidant of Ruto, and by association, Ruto is part and parcel of this shutdown," he said.

Gachagua also argued that governments should address governance challenges rather than silence the media.

"The problem is not the media, it is fake promises, failure, lies, a failing economy, failed systems, poor service delivery, corruption, abuse of the rule of law, abductions, extra-judicial killings, and total failure of government," he added.

This comes days after the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) announced that consultations are underway with government stakeholders following the suspension of several media outlets operated NMG.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, the communications regulator acknowledged the situation that resulted in the broadcaster's television and radio stations going off air.

UCC said it was aware of the circumstances surrounding the disruption of the media outlets.

"The Uganda Communications Commission has noted the circumstances that have led to the Nation Media Groups outlets, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM, and KFM, going off air," the statement read.

UCC said it had already initiated engagements with relevant government agencies to establish the facts surrounding the matter and determine the way forward.

"Consultations have begun with the relevant government stakeholders to obtain verified information. The Commission urges the public to remain calm and allow these consultations to proceed," the statement added.

Sunday morning, the Ugandan military surrounded the premises of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor following a shutdown order by General Muhoozi Kainerubaga.

The security operation against the two media platforms began shortly after midnight.

The Ugandan soldiers reportedly blocked journalists working in the media stations from entering or leaving the premises.