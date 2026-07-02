Editor's Review PS Fikirini issued an apology to the family and promised that he would cooperate with the investigations.

Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs has recorded a statement with the police following the death of mobiliser Cecil Ouma, who was shot under unclear circumstances.

Speaking on Thursday, July 2, Fikirini issued an apology to the family, stating that he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that occurred following the incident involving his security detail.

He confirmed that his office would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in the investigations into Ouma's passing.

"The circumstances around Cecil's death remain distressing and are the subject of an active investigation. I believe no family should have to endure such a tragic loss. No youth should have their life end the way Cecil's did.

"My commitment is that I will continue to make myself available for any investigations about this tragic death," he stated.

The PS confirmed that the investigating officers had summoned him to record a statement about Ouma's death.

File Image of the late Cecil Ouma





"I have responded to an invitation by the investigating agencies to record my statement as to what really transpired. Already, seven people, including three from my office, have been summoned and shared their side of the story," he disclosed.

He assured the family of the deceased that they would get justice for their lost loved one, who was allegedly shot by one of his bodyguards.

The PS had been summoned by police officers from Nairobi North South County, who considered him a key witness in the incident, after it was established that he was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Fikirini recorded his statement days after members of his security team were questioned by the police probing the suspected murder of Ouma. The police also seized two firearms from the officers attached to the PS.

Police further obtained statements from five other individuals. New footage showed that Ouma was last seen alive after he entered Fikirini's vehicle after a youth engagement forum.

Earlier, former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga questioned why PS Fikirini had not been dismissed over the incident.

Omanga further demanded that he resign from office. She further questioned the police about the alleged disappearance of youths in Mathare following their arrest by police officers.

The latest developments came after Professor Makau Mutua called for an investigation into the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old.

Witnesses reportedly heard a commotion and saw youths banging on the vehicle’s windows; the vehicle door later opened, and Ouma fell out with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Park Road Nursing Home for treatment but was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival after suffering severe blood loss.



