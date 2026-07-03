Editor's Review Railway Training Institute (RTI) has announced the release of admission letters for students placed through KUCCPS for the September 2026 intake.

Railway Training Institute (RTI) has announced the release of admission letters for students placed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) for the September 2026 intake.

In a notice on Thursday, July 2, the institution notified successful applicants that their admission letters are now available online.

"Your admission letters for Railway Training Institute are now ready for download. Please refer to the attached notice, below for step by step download instructions and our official contact information," the notice read.

The Railway Training Institute also outlined the process that KUCCPS-placed students should follow to access their admission letters.

According to the notice, KCSE candidates who have been placed by KUCCPS can download their admission letters by logging into the RTI website and accessing the KUCCPS admissions section.

Candidates are required to visit the RTI website, click on the 'Apply Now' button, select the KUCCPS option, and log in using their KCSE Index Number and year of completion.

For example, a candidate may use a format such as 1201280012/2025.

After successfully logging in, applicants can click the download button to access and save their admission letters.

File image of Railway Training Institute

This comes weeks after the government unveiled the newly completed Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo noted that the project traces its roots back to 2018 when President William Ruto, then serving as Deputy President, launched the initiative.

"The foundation stone for the campus was laid in 2018 by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President, reaffirming a long-term development commitment that has now matured into a fully operational institution serving local communities," he said.

Omollo said the completion and commissioning of the campus demonstrate the government's commitment to increasing opportunities for affordable medical training across the country.

"That vision came full circle in April 2026 when the Head of State officially commissioned the campus during his development tour of the region, demonstrating the Government's focus on expanding access to affordable medical training closer to the people," he noted.

According to Omollo, the institution is set to begin academic operations later this year, with students expected to enroll in key healthcare-related programs.

"The institution is expected to admit its first intake in September 2026, with initial programs focusing on Diploma and Certificate courses in Nursing and other essential healthcare disciplines," he revealed.

Omollo said students at the campus will benefit from structured clinical placements through partnerships with nearby sub-county hospitals as well as the wider KMTC Kisii Main Campus network, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in healthcare settings.

Beyond education, the government expects the institution to contribute to local economic growth and improve healthcare services in the region.

"The institution is also expected to stimulate economic activity within Bomachoge Chache through employment opportunities, student-driven commerce and improved healthcare capacity across the region," he concluded.