Editor's Review The exam body reminded school heads to ensure that all their candidates' SBA scores are logged into the portal.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced July 30, 2026, as the deadline for uploading school-based assessment (SBA) scores for the 2026 KPSEA and KJSEA candidates.

In a notice published on Thursday, July 2, KNEC stated that it was in the process of verifying the capturing of the SBA scores by schools.

The exam body reminded school heads to ensure that all their candidates' SBA scores are logged into the portal.

"All Heads of Institutions are therefore expected to log into their school CBA portals to confirm the status of uploading of SBA scores for their 2026 KPSEA and KJSEA candidates. This should be done by 30th July 2026," the statement read in part.

The notice came after the exam body confirmed that it was also winding up preparations for the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

A file photo of the KNEC offices in Nairobi.

KNEC announced that it was recruiting assessors for oral and practical papers and invited applications before the lapse of the July 11 deadline.

It made it clear that the opportunity was only for secondary school teachers and college tutors, who would be trained on the job.

The Council also published guidelines for candidates who want to register for the 2026 KCSE Exam but do not have a KCPE certificate. The candidates will have to sit for the KCSE Qualifying Test in September 2026.

The notice came days after KNEC announced that all registered Senior School assessment centres have been enabled on the portal to facilitate the registration of Grade 10 learners.

KNEC directed principals to access the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal through the address https://cba.knec.ac.ke to complete the exercise.

The council further instructed school heads to use the new universal centre code generated from the Senior School portal during assessment centre registration, as well as both the username and password when logging into the CBA portal.

Once logged in, principals are required to register all Grade 10 learners on the system for School-Based Assessment.