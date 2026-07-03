Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Kenyatta Avenue–Upper Hill viaduct.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Kenyatta Avenue–Upper Hill viaduct.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, PS Omollo said the project has progressed from the substructure phase to the superstructure stage.

He noted that reinforced concrete piers and pier caps have been completed, providing the foundation for the next phase of construction.

The next phase will involve the installation of precast girders that will span the structure and support the elevated bridge deck.

PS Omollo described the milestone as a significant step towards the completion of the one-kilometer dual carriageway viaduct.

File image of ongoing works at the Kenyatta Avenue–Upper Hill viaduct.

“This marks a significant milestone towards the realization of the one-kilometre dual carriageway viaduct,” said PS Omollo.

The Interior PS mentioned that the project is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion between Upper Hill, Valley Road and Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

The elevated road will stretch from the Integrity Centre area, past Serena Hotel and All Saints' Cathedral, before connecting to Kenyatta Avenue.

The project will also feature dedicated cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways aimed at promoting safer and more inclusive mobility for road users.

“It also forms part of a broader urban transport network that includes the Valley Road–Kenyatta Avenue/Ngong/Nyerere Interchange and the Upper Hill–Haile Selassie Overpass, creating seamless connectivity across the city,” PS Omollo added.

Further, he said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is supporting the implementation of the project by coordinating security measures, enhancing road safety awareness and safeguarding critical public infrastructure.

The update comes days after President William Ruto commissioned the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover.

Speaking on Monday, June 29, the Head of State termed the project a game changer, stating that it would address the traffic congestion crisis in Nairobi, whose ripple effect on the economy could no longer be ignored.

"This project removes one of Nairobi's most persistent bottlenecks by separating traffic, improving the safety of motorists and restoring the smooth movement of goods along one of the busiest transport corridors," he stated.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Government of Spain, which jointly funded the Ksh3.8 billion project.