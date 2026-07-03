Editor's Review President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto on Thursday, July 2, attended the graduation ceremony of their daughter Cullie Ruto.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto on Thursday, July 2, attended the graduation ceremony of their daughter Cullie Ruto.

Cullie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Architecture from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Photos shared from the graduation ceremony showed President Ruto and Mama Rachel Ruto beaming with pride after their daughter was conferred with a degree.

File image of Cullie Ruto being conferred with a degree at Heriot-Watt University.

Cullie has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, unlike her siblings, who are well known to the public.

Notably, the graduation ceremony comes almost two months after President Ruto publicly apologized to Cullie for blocking her dream to study film at the university.

Speaking on May 2 during the Kalasha Awards at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), President Ruto admitted he made a mistake in preventing her from pursuing a career in film.

File image of the Heriot-Watt University graduation ceremony.

The Head of State noted that his daughter went on to study interior design after he declined her request to follow her passion in filmmaking.

“I must this evening apologize to my daughter, Chepng'etich. She had asked me after Form 4 that she would want to do film, and I said no.

“Watching what I have watched this evening, it was a mistake on my part. I should have allowed her to do film. She went on to do interior design, but I'm sure if she's watching me somewhere, she now knows I said she was right. I was not,” President Ruto stated.

File image of the Heriot-Watt University graduation ceremony.

This also comes years after President Ruto and Mama Rachel attended the graduation ceremony of their daughter Stephanie Ruto.

Stephanie graduated on June 28, 2019, with a degree in law from Strathmore University.

“Congratulations to Stephanie Ruto on your graduation from Strathmore University with a degree in Law.

“Your dedication, hard work, self-sacrifice and God's grace has triumphed. As you join your peers in the legal profession, may you stand with the tenets of justice, fidelity and impartiality,” Ruto stated.