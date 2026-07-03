Editor's Review Kenya's High Commission in Ottawa has announced a leadership transition following the departure of its Head of Mission, Ambassador Carolyne Kamende Daudi.

Kenya's High Commission in Ottawa has announced a leadership transition following the departure of its Head of Mission, with the Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Geoffrey Kaituko, taking over the mission's leadership on an interim basis.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the diplomatic mission said Kaituko has assumed the role of Chargé d’Affaires ad interim and will oversee the High Commission's operations.

"The High Commission of the Republic of Kenya in Ottawa is pleased to announce that the Deputy Head of Mission, H.E. Ambassador Geoffrey E. Kaituko, CBS, has assumed the functions of Chargé d’Affaires ad interim following the departure of H.E. Ambassador Carolyne Kamende Daudi," the statement read.

The High Commission noted that Kaituko brings extensive experience in public service and diplomacy to the position, having previously served in senior government roles before his posting to Canada.

"Ambassador Kaituko brings to this role extensive experience in the public service, diplomacy, and leadership. He has held several senior positions within the Government of Kenya, including that of Principal Secretary, before being appointed Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission of Kenya in Ottawa, where he has served for nine months," the statement added.

File image of Carolyne Kamende Daudi

The mission expressed confidence that it would continue strengthening Kenya's diplomatic relations with Canada under Kaituko's interim leadership.

"The High Commission of Kenya in Ottawa looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with the Government of Canada, the diplomatic corps, the Kenyan diaspora, and all of its partners under the leadership of Ambassador Kaituko as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Nairobi announced an adjustment to the process of issuing visas to holders of Kenyan passports.

In a statement, the embassy revealed that effective June 25, its immigration department will grant visas on arrival for ordinary passport holders from the Republic of Kenya.

The new policy will also apply to their accompanying family members who hold valid residence permits issued by the United States of America or any member state of the European Union.

Accompanying spouses with permits from Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Canada, or New Zealand will also enjoy the visa-on-arrival benefit.

Consequently, Kenyans travelling to the UAE will not be required to get their visa at the Embassy before leaving the country.

The embassy explained that the move would encourage more Kenyans and their accompanying spouses to travel to the UAE.

"This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to facilitating travel and reinforcing its position as a global destination for tourism, business, and investment," the statement read in part.