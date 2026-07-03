Editor's Review A TikTok user has been arraigned before the Garissa Law Courts after allegedly posting a video with inflammatory remarks.

A TikTok user has been arraigned before the Garissa Law Courts after allegedly posting a video with inflammatory remarks.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Abdi Hassan Abdullahi, uploaded the video on his TikTok account under the username ‘sharu’ on April 23, 2026.

According to the DCI, the suspect allegedly incited members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims.

“Detectives from Garissa Police Station have arraigned a suspect before the Garissa Law Courts over alleged inflammatory remarks made in a viral TikTok video deemed to incite ethnic and religious hostility.

“Investigations established that on April 23, 2026, Abdi Hassan Abdullahi, alias Sharu, uploaded the video to his TikTok account under the username “sharu”, where he incited members of the Muslim community in Garissa County against non-Muslims,” read the statement in part.

File image of DCI mug shot of Abdi Hassan Abdullahi.

Abdullahi was arrested on May 16, after which the DCI completed investigations against him and forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The ODPP then reviewed the file and directed the suspect to be charged with Ethnic and Racial Contempt and Cyber Harassment.

“Following his arrest on May 16, 2026, detectives concluded investigations and forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which directed that he be charged with: Ethnic and Racial Contempt, contrary to Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, No. 12 of 2008; and Cyber Harassment, contrary to Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act,” DCI stated.

Abdullahi was arraigned on Thursday, July 2, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The suspect was released on a bond of Ksh 500,000, with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 200,000.

The case is scheduled for pre-trial on July 20, 2026.

This comes days after DCI detectives arrested a woman in Mombasa over alleged improper use of social media.

The investigative agency explained that the suspect published sensitive information on X, which was deemed a threat to national security.

She was traced to her house in the Kazandani area, Mombasa County, where she was arrested by police officers during the sting operation.

"The suspect, Halima Ngache, also known as Princess Halima, was apprehended after investigations linked her to an X account allegedly used to publish sensitive information relating to the movements of protected persons, an act currently under investigation as a potential threat to national security," DCI said.