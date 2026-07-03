Editor's Review Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has questioned why Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is still fighting to remain the ODM Secretary-General.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has questioned why Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is still fighting to remain the ODM Secretary-General.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, Salasya said he had initially believed Sifuna was ready to chart a new political path after publicly opposing the government's broad-based political arrangement.

"Sifuna, I was genuinely impressed when you and the team birthed the Linda Mwananchi movement. After the Kitengela rally, I publicly congratulated you for finally standing tall and saying a firm no to the broad-based sellout," he said

Salasya said he had expected Sifuna to leave ODM and focus on building what he described as a genuine movement for ordinary Kenyans.

"I thought this was it, man, the moment you would walk away from ODM with your head held high, building something real for the people. But you didn't," he added.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Salasya went on to criticize Sifuna's efforts to challenge his removal as Secretary-General, arguing that the party had already made its decision through its top governing organ.

"Here you are, still desperately fighting tooth and nail to retain the Secretary-General position, even after ODM's NEC formally kicked you out and ratified your removal," he concluded.

This comes days after Sifuna has clarified that his legal challenge over the decision to remove him as the ODM Secretary General is not about holding onto the position but about ensuring that the party follows its constitution.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 1, the Nairobi Senator noted that the party has leaders who are qualified to take up the position.

Sifuna explained that his case is based on the manner in which the removal was handled rather than a personal desire to remain in office.

"It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary General of ODM. ODM has a lot of talent; many people can do that job. It is not that I am clinging to the position, my issue is with their process," he wrote.

ODM removed Sifuna from his position as the party's Secretary-General following a resolution adopted by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the party said the decision was reached after the NEC considered findings and recommendations from the party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), which had been tasked with hearing a complaint against Sifuna.

ODM stated that after reviewing the committee's findings, members unanimously agreed to remove Sifuna from office.

"After going through the report and the findings of the IDRC under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna. Effectively, Sen. Sifuna ceases to be the Secretary General of the ODM Party," the statement read in part.