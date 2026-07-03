Editor's Review "Kenyans, please listen to me. It would be a tragedy if Ruto came back as president on August 10, 2027."

Former Chief Justice David Maraga warned Kenyans against electing President William Ruto for a second term in the 2027 polls.

Speaking during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii on Friday, July 3, Maraga argued that Ruto had failed to lead the country.

He accused the Head of State of blatantly disregarding the Constitution and undervaluing human life, citing his 'shoot on the foot' order to police officers.

Maraga also condemned the alleged looting of public resources and the extravagance of the current regime.

"Kenyans asked me to unite with other leaders who want to take the country back to where it is. Kenya is a very rich country, but the issue of theft of public funds is what is killing us.

"Kenyans, please listen to me. It would be a tragedy if Ruto came back as president on August 10, 2027. We will not have a country; Kenya will not be the same," he stated.

Former CJ David Maraga with other Linda Mwananchi leaders during a rally in Kisii.



Maraga cited a news report claiming that the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) used Ksh6 billion to build a 1.4-kilometre road at the airport as an example of misappropriation of funds.

He intimated that he was in talks with the leaders of the Linda Mwananchi team to chart the way forward on the quest to unseat the incumbent Head of State.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata, who recently joined the faction, explained that he joined the team because it was the only political front that brought all Kenyans together.

Kang'ata added that he believed the faction would form a government that would focus on manufacturing to create jobs for youth, provide free secondary education, and provide proper funding for the health care sector.

Other leaders present for the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii include former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.