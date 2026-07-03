Editor's Review Three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station have been arrested over allegations of demanding bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Webuye-Kitale Road.

Three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of demanding bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Webuye-Kitale Road.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the agency said the operation was prompted by repeated reports from motorists who claimed they were being forced to pay bribes while passing through the checkpoint.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists at a road-block along the Webuye- Kitale Road," the statement read.

EACC further explained that the arrests followed a formal investigation into the complaints received from the public.

"The arrests follow an investigation by the EACC after receiving numerous complaints from members of the public and motorists operating public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles regarding rampant extortion by the officers at the road-block," the statement added.

According to the EACC, investigators mounted a targeted surveillance operation after receiving the complaints.

The agency said the surveillance established that the officers were allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists entering and leaving the border town instead of carrying out legitimate traffic enforcement duties.

"Acting on the complaints, the commission mounted a targeted surveillance operation that revealed the officers soliciting and demanding bribes from motorists entering or leaving the border town, without conducting any vehicle checks or enforcing traffic regulations," the statement further read.

File image of EACC offices in Nairobi

EACC identified the suspects as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai, and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee.

The three were arrested and taken to the EACC's Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing.

"The officers identified as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai, and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee were arrested yesterday, and taken to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing," the statement concluded.

This comes days after EACC arrested the Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nyamira County Assembly, Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, over an alleged procurement scandal linked to the construction of an office block at the assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the anti-graft agency said the case stems from investigations into the award of a construction tender that allegedly resulted in an unlawful financial benefit of more than Ksh30 million to a contractor.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Deputy Clerk/Director, Finance and Accounts of the Nyamira County Assembly, Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, over alleged procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for the construction of an office block at the County Assembly of Nyamira.

"The arrest follows investigations into the alleged irregular award of a tender to Jetta Builders Ltd despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder," the statement read.

According to EACC, its investigations found that the procurement process unlawfully benefited the contractor.

"Investigations established that the unlawful award conferred an undue financial benefit of Ksh30,187,396 to the contractor," the statement added.

According to EACC, Nyamasege was apprehended on Monday, June 30, and arraigned before Christabel Agutu at the Nyamira Law Courts.

However, the court did not proceed with plea taking after the defence informed the court that it had obtained interim orders from the High Court in Kisumu.

"However, the Court deferred plea taking after counsel for the suspect informed the Court that he had obtained orders from the High Court in Kisumu staying the arrest and arraignment of his client pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed before the Court. The said orders had not been served upon the Commission," the statement explained.

The matter is scheduled to be mentioned on July 28 for further directions.