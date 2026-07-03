Editor's Review "We don't hate Kasongo. In fact, we wish him long life so that he can see that the country can be led constitutionally."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna declared that the Linda Mwananchi team would easily win the 2027 General Election if it decided to walk alone and not to partner with others.

Speaking during a rally in Kisii on Friday, July 3, Sifuna expressed confidence that the faction would floor President William Ruto in the poll, without a struggle.

He also acknowledged that any candidate fielded by the United Opposition would easily beat Ruto, even before voting is closed on August 10, 2027.

However, he noted that he was unwilling to afford the incumbent President any opportunity to win the poll by taking advantage of a disunited opposition.

"Even if we decide to go to the ballot as Linda Mwananchi alone, we can win the election, but only at 2.pm. If our brothers in the United Opposition decide to go alone, they can also beat Ruto at 2 pm.

A file photo of Senator Edwin Sifuna and Governor Irungu Kang'ata at a Linda Mwananchi rally.

"However, Kenyans have told us that they want the election done and dusted by 6 am, and that is why we will come up with one team," Sifuna reiterated.

The embattled ODM Secretary-General made it clear that he would not yield to pressure to run for the top seat, and accused those banking on that of having a sinister plan.

"We, as Linda Mwananchi, will not be used to split the opposition vote. If there is somebody somewhere who thinks that Sifuna will be incited to stand for the Presidency alone so that Ruto gets an opportunity to win the elections, that will not happen," he added.

Sifuna further addressed his woes with a section of the ODM party leadership, whom he accused of mistreating him because he declared that he would not back Ruto's re-election.

He further stated that he did not have any ill motive against the Head of State, but just wanted him to leave office so that he could see how the country would be if run by leaders who respected the constitution.

"We don't hate Kasongo. In fact, we wish him long life so that he can see that the country can be led constitutionally," he added.

Sifuna further condemned the continued abductions and forced disappearances of Kenyans. He further demanded an enquiry into the killing of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma.

Ouma died under unclear circumstances following a confrontation between him and security officers attached to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs.

PS Fikirini recorded a statement with the police and stated that he and his office would comply with the investigations. A post-mortem on the deceased's body revealed that he died from a single gunshot wound.