Editor's Review According to DCI, the suspects were transporting the counterfeit currency to an accomplice for processing before being circulated.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intercepted two suspects transporting counterfeit currency notes worth Ksh6 million along the Thika-Garissa Highway.

The DCI confirmed that the illegal consignment was recovered during a routine inspection during a traffic stop, after officers became suspicious of a white carrier bag.

Upon examining the bag, they discovered the fake notes wrapped up in aluminium foil and khaki paper.

"A meticulous search of the car uncovered a white carrier bag containing four tightly wrapped bundles concealed beneath layers of khaki paper, aluminium foil and clear tape. But beneath the elaborate packaging lay something far more suspicious.

"Upon unwrapping the bundles, officers recovered counterfeit Ksh1,000 notes neatly packed into four bundles, with a combined face value of Ksh6 million," the statement read in part.

A photo of the fake currency notes seized by DCI officers



The investigating agency disclosed that the consignment was being ferried to Wamunyu, Kitui County, for further processing before being released to the public.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were transporting the counterfeit currency to Wamunyu, Kitui County, where it was to be handed over to an accomplice for further processing to make it resemble genuine currency before being circulated," the statement continued.

Consequently, the DCI officers arrested the suspects and impounded the vehicle. The culprits were ferried to the Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they were booked pending arraignment in court.

The police officers also booked the counterfeit currency notes as evidence in the case. The DCI warned Kenyans against the use of counterfeit currency.

The agency stated that fake currency poses a serious threat to the economy by undermining public confidence in financial transactions and exposing unsuspecting members of the public to significant losses.

The DCI reassured Kenyans that it was steadfast in dismantling criminal networks involved in currency counterfeiting and other forms of economic crimes.

Earlier, an American, a Colombian, and a Mexican national were charged after they were allegedly found in possession of emeralds valued at approximately Ksh19 million without the required documentation and mining licences.

The three were nabbed by detectives from the Anti-Illegal Mining and Smuggling Investigations (AIMSI) unit. They were charged with dealing in minerals without a valid dealer's license and unauthorised possession of precious minerals.

However, they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to a bond of Ksh500,000 with surety of a similar amount, alternatively to cash bail of Ksh200,000 with one contact person