Editor's Review The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has cautioned the public against interacting with a fake Facebook account impersonating the regulator.

The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) has cautioned the public against interacting with a fake Facebook account impersonating the regulator.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the council said the fake account is not affiliated with the institution and urged nurses, students, partners, and members of the public to rely only on its verified communication channels for official information.

"The Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) wishes to alert all stakeholders, nurses, midwives, nursing students, partners, and members of the public about a fraudulent Facebook page that is falsely purporting to be the official Nursing Council of Kenya Facebook page," the statement read.

NCK explained that the impersonating page has been using its official branding while reposting genuine content to create the impression that it is an authentic platform.

"The fake page is illegally using the Nursing Council of Kenya logo, reposting NCK content, and misleading members of the public into believing it is an official communication channel.

"The account is also being administered by an individual who is not affiliated with NCK," the statement added.

To help the public distinguish the authentic account from fake ones, NCK noted that its official Facebook page carries Facebook's verification mark.

"We wish to clarify that the official Nursing Council of Kenya Facebook page is verified with a Blue Verification Badge. Any Facebook page claiming to represent NCK without this verification should be treated as fraudulent," the statement further read.

File image of Nursing Council of Kenya headquarters

The council advised members of the public not to engage with the fake Facebook page or its administrators.

It also urged the public not to share personal information or make any payments in response to requests made through the fraudulent page or any other page falsely claiming to represent NCK.

Additionally, the regulator encouraged everyone to verify all official NCK communications through its verified social media platforms and official website.

The regulator also revealed that it is working to have the fake account taken down while encouraging the public to report any similar impersonation accounts.

"The Nursing Council of Kenya is taking the necessary steps to have the fraudulent page removed and encourages the public to report any accounts impersonating the Council," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) cautioned the public against a fake notice circulating on social media claiming to announce the opening date for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) first-time and subsequent loan applications for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The fraudulent notice, dated June 28, falsely states that KMTC students would be able to apply for HELB loans starting July 15.

It also includes contact details that HELB says are not associated with the agency.

In response, HELB dismissed the document as fake, urging students and members of the public not to rely on the information it contains.

"The KMTC loan application notice circulating online is FAKE and was not issued by HELB. Always verify all communication through HELB’s official channels only," the board said.

HELB further warned that one of the phone numbers listed in the fake notice does not belong to the board and should not be used for enquiries.

"Please note: 0711 052 400 does NOT belong to HELB. Do not use this number for any HELB enquiries or services. Stay vigilant. Verify before you trust," the board added.