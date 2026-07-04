Editor's Review Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko has officially been sworn in as the new Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission on Administrative Justice.

Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko has officially been sworn in as the new Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman).

Tobiko took the oath of office on Friday, July 3, during a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court building in Nairobi.

In a statement, the Office of the Ombudsman said the swearing-in marked a significant milestone for the institution.

"Today, Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko was officially sworn in as the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman), marking the beginning of a new journey of service, leadership, and commitment to administrative justice," the statement read.

File image of Naisiae Tobiko during her swearing-in ceremony

The Office of the Ombudsman also expressed confidence in Tobiko's ability to advance its constitutional responsibilities.

"Tobiko brings with her a wealth of experience in governance and public administration and will steer the Commission in advancing its constitutional mandate of promoting fair administrative action, addressing maladministration, and safeguarding the right of access to information," the statement added.

Further, the commission said it looks forward to working under her leadership as it continues to improve public service delivery.

"The Commission extends its heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Tobiko and wishes her every success as she leads the institution in strengthening accountability, transparency, and responsive public service delivery for all Kenyans," the statement concluded.

File image of Naisiae Tobiko during her swearing-in ceremony

While announcing her appointment, the Office of the Ombudsman said Tobiko served as a County Elections Manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where she oversaw electoral operations, institutional planning, stakeholder engagement, financial management, and governance processes.

She holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, with electives in Psychology and Community Development, from Daystar University.

Tobiko has also undertaken professional training in strategic leadership development, democratic elections management, public relations, and public administration.

During her career at the IEBC, she held several senior positions, including Manager, Commission Services; Manager, Field Services; Office Executive to the Chairperson/Personal Assistant to the Chairperson; and Constituency Elections Coordinator.

"In these roles, she has provided strategic and operational leadership, coordinated national electoral processes, managed high-level stakeholder engagements, strengthened institutional governance systems, and supported the implementation of key organizational priorities," the statement read.

According to the commission, as CEO and Commission Secretary, Tobiko will be responsible for leading the institution's operations and implementing its strategic agenda.

"As the Accounting Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Ms. Tobiko will provide strategic and transformative leadership in the implementation of the Commission's programmes and policies, enhance operational efficiency and institutional effectiveness, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and support the realization of the Commission's strategic objectives," the statement further read.

The Commission said Tobiko will also play a key role in promoting administrative justice, addressing maladministration in public service, facilitating access to information, advancing accountability and transparency in public institutions, and protecting citizens' rights in their interactions with public bodies.

"The Commission congratulates Ms. Naisie Paloshe Tobiko on her appointment and looks forward to the leadership, innovation, and expertise she will bring in advancing the Commission's vision and mandate in service to the people of Kenya," the statement concluded.