Editor's Review The institution said it is on a recovery path following years of financial challenges and is implementing reforms.

Moi University has assured students, staff, parents and the public that its operations remain uninterrupted despite ongoing public concerns over its financial position and speculation about possible redundancies or closure.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the institution said it is on a recovery path following years of financial challenges and is implementing reforms aimed at restoring long-term financial stability.

"Moi University wishes to give our students, staff, parents and the wider public an unequivocal assurance that the University is open, fully functional, and continues to deliver on its academic mandate," the statement read.

The university explained that it appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on Thursday, July 2, to present its financial position and outline the recovery measures being implemented to ensure sustainable operations.

According to the institution, the financial difficulties currently under discussion did not arise recently but accumulated over several years, prompting government intervention.

"Moi University appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education on Thursday 2nd July, 2026 to provide an account of its financial position and an update on reform measures being undertaken to ensure sustainability in its operations. The University appreciates Parliament's oversight role and reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability and institutional recovery.

"The financial challenges under discussion have accumulated over several years and are attributed to factors already in the public domain and have informed the strategic intervention by Government," the statement added.

The university said it has been working closely with the Ministry of Education, the University Council and management to implement a comprehensive recovery plan designed to improve its financial health.

"With the support of the Ministry of Education, the University Council and Management have implemented a comprehensive recovery plan to address these challenges. The meeting with the Parliamentary Committee was, therefore, to evaluate the effectiveness of recovery measures in place," the statement further read.

The institution further said the parliamentary committee was briefed on reforms already underway, including improvements in governance, financial management and revenue generation.

"The Committee was taken through ongoing academic and administrative reforms, strengthened financial management, enhanced revenue mobilization and prudent expenditure controls that have resulted in a reduction in revenue deficit," the statement noted.

File image of Moi University main gate

During the meeting, Moi University confirmed that it is making steady progress in its recovery and highlighted several achievements presented to the committee.

It said teaching and learning are proceeding on schedule across all programmes and campuses, the academic calendar has been fully restored and is being followed, examinations are taking place as planned, graduation ceremonies are being conducted on schedule, while research, innovation and community engagement activities have continued to grow.

The university also stated that staff salaries continue to be paid on time.

The institution added that the parliamentary committee pledged to support its engagement with the government and other stakeholders as efforts continue to address outstanding financial obligations.

"The Committee committed to support the University in its engagement with the Government and other relevant stakeholders to address historical financial obligations. Internal governance and financial management structures are concurrently being strengthened to establish a sustainable financial footing," the statement explained.

Addressing widespread discussion on social media regarding its financial situation, the university said government support and ongoing reforms have led to gradual improvements, enabling it to continue supporting its operations.

"The University notes the ongoing public discussion, including on social media, regarding its financial position. This is to clarify that, thanks to continued support from the Government, the University is registering a progressive improvement in its financial position. Hence, the University is in a better position to support its operations," the statement concluded.

This comes over a year after the institution issued a notice to employees, and the University's Academic Staff Union (UASU) announced its intention to declare redundancy.

In the notice on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Moi University Vice Chancellor Professor Kiplagat Kotut said the redundancy was necessitated by a reduction in revenue in the institution, which has been caused by a decline in the number of students.

He explained that the reduction in revenue in the institution has created a difficult operating environment, making it a challenge for the University to meet its financial obligations, including payment of employee emoluments.

"During the notice period, we will engage in consultations with the affected employees and their Union representatives, in accordance with the law and the UASU CBA. Our objective is to explore all possible alternatives to limit the impact of the redundancy, including potential redeployment or alternative roles where possible," he stated.

Kotut also said the university would ensure full compliance with the provisions of the Employment Act, individual contracts, and the UASU CBA 2012/2013.