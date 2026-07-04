Editor's Review The Ministry of Defence has issued an update on the progress of the Lang’ata and Kahawa Garrison Housing Programmes.

The Ministry of Defence has issued an update on the progress of the Lang’ata and Kahawa Garrison Housing Programmes, saying the projects remain on course.

Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru inspected the two projects on Friday, July 3, and confirmed that construction is progressing at both sites.

In a statement after visiting the Lang'ata Garrison Housing Programme, Mariru said 1,470 housing units are currently under construction under Phase I of the project.

"Under Phase I, the Ministry of Defence is delivering 10,095 housing units across Lang'ata, Embakasi, Kahawa Garrisons, Moi Air Base and Roysambu Military Camp, comprising 4,100 family units and 5,995 single living quarters for service personnel," he wrote.

File image of construction works at the Lang'ata Housing Programme

Mariru added that the housing programme is being complemented by projects being undertaken through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"These developments complement the 3,069 housing units being delivered under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme in Roysambu, Kwa Mbambuzi, Lanet, Gilgil and Mariakani Barracks," he added.

File image of construction works at the Lang'ata Housing Programme

Mariru also provided an update on the status of the PPP projects, noting that one has already been handed over while the remaining developments are substantially complete.

"The 500-unit Roysambu project was completed and handed over to beneficiaries in February this year, while the remaining four projects are technically complete," he stated.

File image of construction works at the Lang'ata Housing Programme

In a separate statement after touring the Kahawa Garrison Housing Programme, Mariru said the project will deliver thousands of housing units across multiple residential blocks to cater for different categories of military personnel.

"The development will comprise 65 residential blocks with a total of 3,285 housing units, including 760 two-bedroom units, 260 three-bedroom units, 1,360 single-line units, 680 bedsitters, 75 one-bedroom units for senior officers, and 150 studio units for senior officers," he said.

File image of construction works at the Kahawa Garrison Housing Programme

Mariru noted that the project is expected to have a significant impact on the welfare of military families, adding that many of the units will soon be ready for occupation.

"The project will significantly improve the quality of accommodation for our military personnel and their families.

"A substantial number of the housing units in Kahawa are expected to be completed and ready for occupancy by the end of this year," he added.