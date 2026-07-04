Editor's Review The government has unveiled the newly completed Bumala Modern Market in Busia County, whose construction commenced in December 2024.

The government has unveiled the newly completed Bumala Modern Market in Busia County, whose construction commenced in December 2024.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the completion of the project demonstrates the government's commitment to delivering on development promises made to ordinary Kenyans.

"The completion of the Bumala Modern Market in Busia County, whose construction commenced in December 2024, reaffirms this commitment and is another milestone in expanding economic opportunities at the grassroots level," he wrote.

File image of the Bumala Modern Market

Omollo noted that the market has been designed to accommodate both daily trading activities and the increased demand experienced on market days.

"The modern facility has been designed to support both everyday trade and peak market-day activity, providing a safe, orderly and efficient business environment," he added.

File image of the Bumala Modern Market

According Omollo, the new market has been equipped with a wide range of facilities aimed at improving business operations while enhancing the welfare of traders and customers.

"It features cold storage facilities for perishable goods, a SACCO office, ICT hub, crèche, first aid room, food court, meeting spaces and other essential amenities that will enhance business operations, improve hygiene standards and promote financial and digital inclusion," he concluded.

File image of the Bumala Modern Market

Beyond providing a modern trading space, Omollo said the market is expected to generate long-term economic benefits by supporting commerce and creating new business opportunities across the region.

"Apart from creating jobs during construction, the market is expected to stimulate trade, logistics and enterprise growth across the larger Western Kenya Region," he concluded.

File image of the Bumala Modern Market

This comes days after Omollo issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Webuye Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Bungoma County.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, he said the construction of the market is 95 percent complete.

"Now at 95% completion since works commenced in April 2024, the project is transforming a once informal trading space into a modern commercial hub that will unlock opportunities for hundreds of small-scale traders and strengthen local enterprise," read the statement in part.

According to Omollo, the single-storey facility will accommodate more than 200 traders once complete.

The market features cold storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses for fruit and vegetable vendors, modern sanitation amenities, and lactation rooms for trading mothers.

It is also equipped with an ICT hub and office space for SACCOs to support financial and digital inclusion.

Omollo noted that the project will revitalize Webuye's economy by creating a sustainable hub for trade and commerce as the town continues its economic recovery following the decline of Pan Paper Mills.

"By creating a structured marketplace and expanding opportunities for micro and small enterprises, the facility will enhance incomes, stimulate local trade, and support inclusive economic growth," he stated.