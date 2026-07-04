Editor's Review Matiang'i clarified that he only met Junet and Arati by chance.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has denied claims that he held talks with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 4, Matiang'i confirmed that the viral photo of him with Junet and Arati was real, but clarified that there was nothining else happened.

He explained that he merely bumped into the two leaders of the ODM party at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and all of them were heading to Kisumu.

"It was a chance encounter as each of us proceeded to board our flight.

"Contrary to false claims circulating online, this was neither a meeting held last night nor a planned engagement. It was simply a chance encounter between leaders at the airport," Matiang'i stated.

A file photo of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Governor Simba Arati.

The Jubilee Party presidential hopeful disclosed that he was, in fact, going to join other leaders of the United Opposition in Kisumu County.

"I then proceeded to Kisumu to join Siaya Governor Hon. James Orengo, People’s Liberation Party Leader Hon. Martha Karua, and the faithful for a church service at Apondo SDA Church in Ahero," he added.

Matiang'i issued the clarification after several local media outlets claimed that the three leaders held political talks. Notably, neither Junet nor Arati shared the photo on their official social media handles.

The ex-Interior CS is affiliated with the United Opposition, which is adamant about President William Ruto's ouster from office, while Junet and Arati support Ruto's re-election.

Matiangi's name came up several times during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii. Both Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Chief Justice David Maraga declared that they were willing to work with the former Interior Boss.

Sifuna maintained that the Opposition will work together to form the next government and reaffirmed that Linda Mwananchi would not be used to divide it.