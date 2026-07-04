Editor's Review The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has announced that the final evacuation flight for citizens wishing to leave South Africa will depart next Thursday.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has announced that the final evacuation flight for citizens wishing to leave South Africa will depart on Thursday, July 9.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the department commended the Kenyan community in South Africa for working closely with government officials and local authorities throughout the evacuation exercise.

"The Government of Kenya expresses sincere gratitude to the Kenyan community in South Africa, led by the Kenya Diaspora Association in South Africa(KEDASA) and its leadership, for maintaining peace, and cooperating with consular teams and local authorities during the evacuation," the statement read.

The State Department confirmed that the evacuation programme is now entering its final phase and advised those still seeking assistance to act without delay.

"In light of this, Kenyans in South Africa are advised that the evacuation exercise will conclude on Thursday, 9th July 2026 with the final repatriation flight scheduled to depart from Johannesburg on this date," the statement added.

The government further directed all affected Kenyans to report to the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria before the registration deadline.

"Therefore, those who require evacuation must register immediately with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria and present themselves at the Mission for vetting not later than Tuesday, 7th July 2026," the statement further read.

File image of Kenya s arriving from South Africa

Authorities noted that only individuals who complete all the required procedures will be allowed to board the final evacuation flight.

"Please note that only those who have been registered, vetted, and processed will be eligible for evacuation on the final flight," the statement concluded.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said the evacuation process began on Sunday, June 28, after emergency protocols were activated.

According to the department, the first group of evacuees arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, June 29, where they received government support upon arrival.

"26 Kenyans were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from South Africa where they were assisted on arrival with consular services and psychosocial support. This as we are expecting over 60 others in the course of the day," the statement read.

The State Department also said preparations are also underway to facilitate the return of more Kenyans from South Africa.

"The Government is also facilitating alternative travel arrangements for additional citizens and will continue repatriation efforts until all who wish to return are safely home," the statement added.

The department also issued an advisory to Kenyans who remain in South Africa, urging them to stay vigilant and follow safety measures while the situation continues to be monitored.

"Further, Kenyans currently in South Africa are urged to take the following precautions: Avoid protest areas and large gatherings where violence may occur; Stay indoors where possible, particularly during demonstrations; Carry valid identification at all times and present it to authorized officers when required; Follow guidance from South African authorities, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, local media and Kenyan diaspora leaders; and Refrain from confrontations with individuals or groups exhibiting hostile behaviour," the statement noted.