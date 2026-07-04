Editor's Review NPS has announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be part of a criminal syndicate involved in mobile phone theft, hacking, and the illegal resale of stolen devices.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be part of a criminal syndicate involved in mobile phone theft, hacking, and the illegal resale of stolen devices in Bungoma County.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the service said investigations had uncovered a sophisticated operation targeting mobile phone users in the county.

"Investigations into mobile phone theft and related cyber-enabled crimes have led to the arrest of two suspects linked to a phone theft and hacking syndicate operating within Bungoma County," the statement read.

NPS explained that the arrests came after weeks of investigations that eventually led detectives to a shop in Kimilili Town.

"The arrests followed weeks of inquiries, which culminated in a raid on the suspects' shop in Kimilili Town, Bungoma County. Preliminary investigations suggest that the two are part of a wider criminal network involved in the theft, reprogramming, and illicit resale of stolen mobile phones within the county," the statement added.

According to NPS, during the raid, officers recovered over 70 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.

"During the operation, officers recovered 73 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from members of the public. Equipment believed to be used for flashing mobile phones was also seized," the statement further read.

The two suspects remain in police custody and are awaiting arraignment in court.

File image of mobile phones recovered from the suspects

This comes weeks after police arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the trade of stolen mobile phones following an operation that led to the recovery of multiple phones, batteries, and other mobile device components.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, NPS said the arrest was made during a targeted raid conducted in Kisii Town after officers received intelligence about the suspect's alleged activities.

"Police officers in Kisii Central have arrested a suspect believed to be a notorious receiver of stolen mobile phones. The operation led to the recovery of suspected stolen handsets and components," the statement read.

According to NPS, the operation was carried out by officers from Kisii Central Police Station working alongside representatives from M-KOPA Kenya Ltd.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, a joint team of officers from Kisii Central Police Station and representatives from M-KOPA Kenya Ltd conducted a targeted raid at Uhuru Plaza in Kisii Town," the statement added

During the search, officers recovered a significant number of mobile devices and accessories suspected to have been stolen.

"A thorough search of the premises resulted in the recovery of nine M-KOPA mobile phones, 24 assorted mobile phones of various makes and models, nine M-KOPA HMD mobile phone batteries, and 33 additional batteries stripped from other suspected stolen devices," the statement further read.

Following the arrest, authorities are working to establish the ownership of the devices and determine whether they are linked to reported theft cases in the area and beyond.

"The suspect is in custody at Kisii Central Police Station, awaiting processing and arraignment in court. Officers are working to trace the legitimate owners of the recovered devices and dismantle the wider network dealing in stolen electronics in the region," the statement concluded.