Editor's Review Wandayi told Orengo that it was not time to play politics of who removed whom from jail.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has responded to Governor Orengo, who claimed that he defended the CS in a murder case and made him Ugunja Member of Parliament.

Speaking on Saturday, July 4, Wandayi dismissed the claim, stating that there were more important things to focus on, including the future of the people of Siaya County.

"The other day, I heard the governor claiming that he is the one who removed me from prison and made me an MP. This is not the time to say who removed who from prison; this is a matter of the destiny of a people; we cannot engage in baseless politics," he stated.

The CS told Orengo that if he wanted to play the politics of keeping count of favours, then he did the governor the biggest favour in 2022.

He claimed that while he was the favourite to become the Siaya Governor, he stepped down from the race after the late Raila Odinga asked him to yield to the Siaya County Chief.

A file photo of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi.



"If it was a matter of helping those who helped others during politics, in 2022, many people wanted me to run for governor, but Raila asked me to shelve my bid for Orengo, which I did. If we had gone to the party primaries for the ODM ticket, I would have shown him dust," Wandayi declared.

The Energy Boss told Orengo that if he decided to return to ODM, he should not expect a direct ticket. He added that the County Boss would have to face off against other aspirants during the party primaries.

His sentiments came after Orengo accused the CS of putting personal interests ahead of the people.

"As for the Energy CS, he is being very presumptuous. I don't like to be personal, but this is a guy I removed from jail.

"He was charged with murder, and I spent time in court trying to defend him. When he wanted to be a member of parliament, I stood by him and made sure he got the nomination," Orengo declared.

The Siaya Governor has had a strained relationship with the ODM party after he declared himself the people's party leader.

Orengo has been a leading voice in the Linda Mwananchi faction. He joined other leaders for a tour in Kisii County, where they championed their campaign against President William Ruto's re-election.