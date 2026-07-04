Editor's Review According to Gachagua, there was peace in the country on June 25 because of him.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has taken credit for the calm that was witnessed in the country on June 25.

On the foregoing date, human rights activists and a section of opposition politics had organised peaceful marches to commemorate two years since the deadly Gen Z protests on June 25, 2024.

Many young people were felled by the police bullets as they marched toward the National Assembly in protest of the tax-filled Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking from his Wamunyoro residence Saturday, July 4, Gachagua claimed that his supposed advice to the Gen Zs not show up on the streets was heeded.

According to him, he managed to 'foil' what he asserted was government's plan to kill more young people.

"I want to thank our people for listening to me. I am so happy. I am a very proud leader, that I lead good people who are obedient to their leader. Police told me there was violence planned against Mt Kenya people and plan to destroy their properties," he said.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

He claimed some quarters urged him to hold back and not call for his followers to go to the streets.

Per Gachagua's perspective, he is the one who apparently foiled an alleged plan by the government to visit violence on Kenyans, especially those from his native Mt Kenya region.

"I foiled the plan they had, that is whay they are insulting me and threatening to lock me up in cell," he said.

Gachagua further accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen of targeting him, and by extension the Mt Kenya community.

Murkomen had strongly warned him against instigating violence in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, ahead of the July 16 by-election.

In a late-night statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, Murkomen accused Gachagua of trying to manipulate public opinion through immature reverse psychology tactics.

The CS made it clear that the government would deal ruthlessly with the former DP if any disruptions occurred in Ol Kalou, stating:

"Mr Rigathi Gachagua, we know your gimmicks and juvenile attempts at reverse psychology. Try violence in Ol Kalou, and you will see."

Murkomen further cautioned ordinary citizens against being drawn into these alleged schemes, warning that anyone who takes part in violence will face severe repercussions.

The confrontation followed public claims made by Gachagua, who alleged that a state-backed security team had been deployed to Ol Kalou on Wednesday evening to cause chaos.

According to the former DP, this group assaulted political campaigners from his party and hired thugs even attempted to break into a hotel where his team was stationed.