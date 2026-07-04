Editor's Review Construction of the Naitiri ESP Market in Tongaren, Bungoma County is nearing completion, with the government announcing that the project is now 96 per cent complete.

Construction of the Naitiri Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Tongaren, Bungoma County is nearing completion, with the government announcing that the project is now 96 per cent complete.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the market was among the flagship initiatives aimed at transforming local economies and creating more opportunities for residents.

"Groundbroken byPresident William Samoei Ruto in February 2024, the project is now 96% complete and is replacing informal open-air trading with a modern, structured and weather-proof commercial hub designed to serve over 2,000 traders, with ongoing welding works, metal fabrication and installation of modern trading stalls progressing on site," he wrote.

File image of the Naitiri ESP Market

According to Omollo, the market is expected to generate significant economic opportunities after its completion by supporting businesses and strengthening local trade.

"Once operational, the facility will create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities while strengthening local value chains and small enterprise growth," he added.

File image of the Naitiri ESP Market

Omollo added that the market has been designed with a range of facilities intended to improve trading conditions, support agricultural activities and provide family-friendly services for traders.

"It incorporates key features including post-harvest preservation units with fresh produce sheds and storage zones to reduce agricultural losses, a children's playground alongside an ICT hub and creche/breastfeeding spaces for trading mothers, as well as improved sanitation systems featuring a water tower, drainage works and modern waste facilities," he further said.

File image of the Naitiri ESP Market

At the same time, the government has unveiled the newly completed Bumala Modern Market in Busia County, whose construction commenced in December 2024.

In a statement earlier Saturday, Omollo said the completion of the project demonstrates the government's commitment to delivering on development promises made to ordinary Kenyans.

"The completion of the Bumala Modern Market in Busia County, whose construction commenced in December 2024, reaffirms this commitment and is another milestone in expanding economic opportunities at the grassroots level," he wrote.

Omollo noted that the market has been designed to accommodate both daily trading activities and the increased demand experienced on market days.

"The modern facility has been designed to support both everyday trade and peak market-day activity, providing a safe, orderly and efficient business environment," he added.

According Omollo, the new market has been equipped with a wide range of facilities aimed at improving business operations while enhancing the welfare of traders and customers.

"It features cold storage facilities for perishable goods, a SACCO office, ICT hub, crèche, first aid room, food court, meeting spaces and other essential amenities that will enhance business operations, improve hygiene standards and promote financial and digital inclusion," he concluded.