Editor's Review Three suspects have been arrested in an intelligence-led operation in Migori County that also led to the recovery of two firearms, ammunition and several other items.

Three suspects have been arrested in an intelligence-led operation in Migori County that also led to the recovery of two firearms, ammunition, and several other items believed to be linked to criminal activities.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives carried out the operation in Nyangoto, Kuria West Sub-County after receiving credible intelligence.

"Acting on credible intelligence, detectives from Migori, backed by officers from Kuria West, swooped on the suspects’ hideout, recovering two pistols and five rounds of 9mm ammunition," the statement read.

According to the DCI, besides the firearms and ammunition, detectives also recovered several other items during the operation.

"Detectives also recovered a Subaru Impreza, three motorcycles, three welding machines, two grinding machines, a water pump, power cables and eight assorted mobile phones," the statement added.

File image of ammunition recovered from the suspects

The suspects have been identified as Charles Mwita, Joshua Obachi, and Ignitius Likhanga.

The three remain in police custody as investigators complete the necessary processing before they are arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, all the recovered items have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

Elsewhere, the National Police Service (NPS) has announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be part of a criminal syndicate involved in mobile phone theft, hacking, and the illegal resale of stolen devices in Bungoma County.

In a statement earlier Saturday, the service said investigations had uncovered a sophisticated operation targeting mobile phone users in the county.

"Investigations into mobile phone theft and related cyber-enabled crimes have led to the arrest of two suspects linked to a phone theft and hacking syndicate operating within Bungoma County," the statement read.

NPS explained that the arrests came after weeks of investigations that eventually led detectives to a shop in Kimilili Town.

"The arrests followed weeks of inquiries, which culminated in a raid on the suspects' shop in Kimilili Town, Bungoma County. Preliminary investigations suggest that the two are part of a wider criminal network involved in the theft, reprogramming, and illicit resale of stolen mobile phones within the county," the statement added.

According to NPS, during the raid, officers recovered over 70 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.

"During the operation, officers recovered 73 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from members of the public. Equipment believed to be used for flashing mobile phones was also seized," the statement further read.