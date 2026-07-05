Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing modernization and expansion of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya Town.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has given an update on the ongoing modernization and expansion of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya Town.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, PS Omollo said ongoing works include expanding the stadium's seating capacity from 5,000 to between 15,000 and 20,000 spectators.

File image of ongoing construction at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya.

He also noted that the installation of structural steel columns for a full-roof canopy at the stadium is underway.

“Building on the gains of Phase I, which delivered a FIFA-standard football pitch, VIP pavilions, changing rooms and basketball courts, Phase II is significantly upgrading the facility through a partnership between the National and County Governments.

“The works, implemented by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), are expanding spectator capacity from 5,000 seats to between 15,000 and 20,000 seats, while installation of structural steel columns for a full-roof canopy is also underway,” read the statement in part.

Ongoing construction at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya.

PS Omollo also said that the stadium will feature a standard 110-metre by 68-metre football pitch alongside an eight-lane, 400-metre tartan athletics track once completed.

The project is jointly funded by the National and Siaya County Governments and is implemented by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Further, he said the Interior and National Administration State Department is supporting the project by coordinating national government functions at the county level, engaging stakeholders and strengthening security planning to ensure a safe environment during construction and future sporting events.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya.

This comes days after the Ministry of Sports issued an update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi described the project as a transformative investment that will boost sports development, tourism, youth empowerment, and economic growth in the region.

PS Mwangi said the facility is being developed to international standards and will play a significant role in positioning Nyandarua County as one of Kenya's leading sporting destinations once completed.

"The 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County stands as a transformative investment and a cornerstone in accelerating sports development across the region and beyond," the statement read.

File image of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya.

According to the ministry, the stadium is being designed with modern facilities capable of hosting major sporting competitions and other large-scale events.

"Designed to be a top sporting infrastructure, the facility will feature a standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, a dedicated VIP warm-up track, fully equipped changing rooms, modern spectator terraces, and ample parking," the statement added.