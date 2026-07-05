Editor's Review DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the running mate position in the United Opposition.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the running mate position in the United Opposition.

Speaking on Saturday, July 4, Malala said the deputy president seat should be reserved for the Luhya community in the 2027 General Election.

The former Kakamega Senator noted that the Western region will not seek the presidency in next year’s polls.

"We, the Luhya community, have said we are not seeking the president seat, but we are booking the deputy presidency. So Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i should pick one person to run for president, and those who don't get the ticket should line up behind us.

“I am proposing that we front our son, Edwin Sifuna, to become the Deputy President. If Kalonzo is chosen as the opposition's presidential flag bearer, that's fine. If it's Gachagua, that's also fine. But the position of Deputy President must go to our son, Sifuna,” Malala stated.

File image of Cleophas Malala.

Further, Malala argued that if the opposition opts not to pick Sifuna for the role, then another Luhya leader should be considered.

“If anyone wants to take the deputy presidency away from us, then they should give us the presidency instead. And if you think Sifuna is not the right candidate, then give the position to Eugene Wamalwa,” he added.

Malala's remarks come as Sifuna increasingly positions himself as one of the opposition's leading figures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Nairobi Senator is part of the Linda Mwananchi movement which is opposed to the re-election bid of President William Ruto.

On June 10, Dennis Itumbi sensationally claimed that Kalonzo and Sifuna have already formed a coalition party.

Itumbi alleged that Kalonzo would be the presidential candidate and Sifuna his running mate.

He added that the coalition party would combine 'Linda Mwananchi's name and the Wiper Patriotic Front Party slogan, 'Komboa Kenya'.

"Let me congratulate my good friend Kalonzo Musyoka for finally agreeing with his running mate, Edwin Sifuna, that the name of their coalition shall be Ukombozi Linda Mwananchi Alliance," the statement read in part.