Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of a man accused of orchestrating a multimillion-shilling employment scam.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of a man accused of orchestrating a multimillion-shilling employment scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, the DCI said the suspect obtained more than Ksh8.6 million from victims by claiming he could facilitate employment opportunities in several government institutions.

"The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a suspect accused of orchestrating an elaborate employment scam that fleeced desperate job seekers of more than Ksh8.6 million through fake promises of securing government jobs.

"The suspect, Derrick Fanuel Oduor, allegedly received Ksh8,621,141 from unsuspecting victims after convincing them he could secure employment in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the National Police Service (NPS) and the Public Service Commission (PSC)," the statement read.

According to investigators, the case began after complaints were reported at Baragoi Police Station, prompting detectives from DCI Samburu North to launch investigations.

"The arrest follows investigations launched by detectives from DCI Samburu North after reports were filed at Baragoi Police Station. The probe identified Oduor as a key suspect in the fraudulent scheme," the statement added.

The DCI further stated that the suspect allegedly evaded authorities for some time before detectives traced and arrested him in Nairobi.

"After allegedly going into hiding and ignoring police summons, the suspect’s luck finally ran out when detectives tracked him down to his hideout in Nairobi, arrested him and escorted him to Samburu to face the law," the statement noted.

File image of the vehicles recovered from the suspect

According to DCI, during the operation, detectives also recovered two vehicles suspected to have been purchased using money obtained through the alleged fraud.

"The operation also led to the recovery of two motor vehicles believed to be proceeds of crime: Toyota Axio registration KCW 432B and Toyota Mark X registration KCY 640U," the statement further read.

The vehicles have since been detained as exhibits as detectives continue with investigations into the alleged employment scam.

The suspect was arraigned before the Maralal Law Courts on Friday, July 3, where investigators obtained 10 days' custodial orders to allow them to complete their investigations.

He remains in lawful custody and is expected to appear before the court again on July 13.

This comes weeks after Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) cautioned contractors over fake Intention to Award Letters and Letters of Award being issued by fraudsters.

In a notice on Friday, June 12, KeRRA said the fake documents are intended to mislead and defraud unsuspecting contractors.

"The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify contractors that fake Intention to Award Letters and Letters of Award are being issued by conmen seeking to exploit unsuspecting contractors. These fake documents are intended to mislead and defraud," read the notice.

KeRRA clarified that all official Intention to Award Letters and Award Letters are only issued at its offices, urging contractors to always verify the authenticity of any communication before taking action.

"Please note that all official Intention to Award letters and Award Letters are only issued at the respective KeRRA offices. Always verify the authenticity of any communication through the proper channels before taking action," the notice added.

Further, KeRRA said it has forwarded suspicious phone numbers of fraudsters and related information to relevant security agencies for investigations.

It also called on contractors to report any suspicious activity to the authority.

"The authority has forwarded suspicious numbers to the relevant authorities for investigation. Stay vigilant. Protect your business. Report any suspicious activity immediately," the notice concluded.