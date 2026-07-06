Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a robbery with violence incident that occurred at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a robbery with violence incident that occurred at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, the agency said detectives have since begun gathering evidence, recording witness statements, and analysing surveillance footage as they pursue those responsible.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced investigations into a robbery with violence incident that occurred yesterday at a restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands Sub-County, Nairobi County," the statement read.

According to DCI, four unidentified suspects carried out the attack before fleeing the scene after firing gunshots into the air.

A spent cartridge has since been recovered from the scene and is expected to play a key role in the ongoing forensic investigation.

"Four unknown suspects on two motorcycles stormed the restaurant, robbed customers of valuables, discharged two rounds into the air, and fled towards the Parklands direction. A spent 9mm cartridge was recovered from the scene," the statement added.

The DCI also revealed that investigators have already begun interviewing victims, with more statements expected as the investigation continues.

"Investigators have so far recorded statements from several victims, with additional victims and witnesses expected to record their statements as the investigation progresses," the statement noted.

File image of DCI headquarters

According to the DCI, as part of the investigation, specialised detectives are reviewing surveillance footage while forensic experts analyse evidence collected from the crime scene.

"Detectives from the Imaging and Acoustic Section are retrieving and analysing CCTV footage from the area. At the same time, Crime Scene Investigators have submitted critical evidence recovered from the scene for forensic analysis," the statement further read.

The agency said intelligence-led operations are also underway to track down those behind the robbery and ensure they are brought to justice.

"Intelligence and forensics-led investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying, apprehending, and arraigning the suspects before the courts," the statement concluded.

The incident attracted widespread public attention following the circulation of the CCTV footage on social media.

According to the footage, the incident occurred at about 10:35 p.m. when two men arrived outside the restaurant on motorcycles before walking into the premises.

One suspect was dressed in a white hoodie while the other wore a blue jacket.

Moments after entering, the pair drew firearms and ordered customers inside the restaurant to comply with their demands.

The video shows frightened patrons remaining seated as the suspects moved quickly from table to table.

The attackers are seen collecting mobile phones and other personal belongings from customers while brandishing their weapons.

Witnesses in the footage appear visibly shaken as the robbery unfolds.

Despite the chaos, the entire incident lasted less than half a minute; by approximately 10:35 p.m., the suspects had already completed the robbery and were preparing to flee.

A security officer stationed at the restaurant attempted to confront one of the armed men, but he was overpowered during the encounter.