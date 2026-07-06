Editor's Review Former Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced the death of a Linda Mwananchi supporter who was allegedly injured during a stone-pelting incident in Keumbu, Kisii County.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced the death of Vincent, popularly known as Mapinduzi, a supporter of the Linda Mwananchi movement who was allegedly injured during a stone-pelting incident in Keumbu, Kisii County, on Friday, July 3.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, he described Mapinduzi as a committed supporter of the Linda Mwananchi movement and lamented the impact of political violence.

"It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mr. Vincent, popularly known as Mapinduzi, following the stone-pelting incident that occurred in Keumbu on Friday.

"Mapinduzi was a firm believer in the Linda Mwananchi movement. His untimely death is a painful reminder that political violence comes at a devastating human cost and has no place in a democratic society," he wrote.

Machogu also condemned the incident and urged authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"I condemn this act in the strongest terms and call upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation so that those responsible are held accountable. Justice for Mapinduzi and his family must prevail," he added

Machogu further appealed to political leaders and citizens to uphold peace and tolerance, saying political differences should never escalate into violence.

"As leaders and citizens, we must reject political intolerance, violence, and hatred. Differences in opinion should never result in the loss of life or destruction of communities. Let us embrace peaceful engagement, dialogue, and respect for one another," he further said.

File image of the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisii

Machogu concluded his statement by extending his condolences to the deceased's family, friends, and supporters.

"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him during this difficult time. May God grant them strength and comfort, and may the soul of Mapinduzi rest in eternal peace," he concluded.

This comes days after the National Police Service (NPS) issued an update on investigations into a viral video showing an attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy, confirming that several suspects have already been arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the service said the circulating footage had been subjected to detailed analysis, which helped establish the location and circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Further analysis has established that the incident occurred along the Kisii-Keroka road on Friday, 3rd July 2026, and targeted a political group present in the area," the statement read.

NPS added that officers from multiple units responded promptly after identifying those suspected to have participated in the attack.

"In response, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kisii Central, and Keumbu Police Station moved swiftly and arrested three suspects, who are currently in custody," the statement added.

The NPS also confirmed that investigations remain active and that detectives are working to identify and arrest additional individuals believed to have taken part in the incident.

"A more detailed analysis of the video, alongside wider investigative efforts, is underway with a view to making further arrests.

"The NPS strongly condemns the events depicted. Political intolerance, in whatever form, is unacceptable and will be rigorously pursued through the criminal justice system," the statement further read.

NPS further announced that the Inspector General has ordered an internal assessment to determine whether there were any operational shortcomings in the police response and to ensure appropriate action is taken where necessary.

"The Inspector General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS) has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to expedite its assessment of all aspects of the violence, identify any operational gaps that may have contributed to the incident, and take appropriate action within the broader context of the attack. IAU officers are already on the ground in the affected area," the statement concluded.