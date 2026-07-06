Editor's Review The July 2026 Farming Weather Outlook indicates most regions will experience generally dry weather, with only a few areas expected to receive significant rainfall.

The government has urged farmers across the country to take precautionary measures as dry and sunny conditions are expected to dominate most parts of the country throughout July.

In an update on Sunday, July 5, the Office of the Government Spokesperson said the July 2026 Farming Weather Outlook indicates most regions will experience generally dry weather, with only a few areas expected to receive significant rainfall.

According to the forecast, near to above-average rainfall is expected mainly along the Coast, while the Central Highlands, including Nairobi and neighbouring counties, are likely to experience cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by occasional light rainfall.

The forecast indicates that large parts of northern, northeastern and eastern Kenya, including counties such as Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa and Tana River, will remain largely dry and sunny.

Much of the Rift Valley and western Kenya is also expected to receive below-average rainfall during the month.

In light of the prevailing weather conditions, the government has advised farmers to harvest all mature crops without delay and ensure they are properly dried and safely stored to minimize post-harvest losses.

File image of a weather station

Farmers have also been encouraged to conserve available soil moisture through practices such as mulching and, where possible, irrigation to support crop production during the dry spell.

Officials warned that prolonged dry conditions could increase crop and pasture moisture stress, particularly in Northeastern Kenya, where limited rainfall is expected.

Reduced soil moisture may affect crop performance and pasture availability, posing challenges for both crop and livestock farmers.

However, the outlook is more favourable for coastal counties, including Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale, where near to above-average rainfall is expected.

Livestock farmers across the country have been advised to ensure their animals have adequate access to clean water, supplementary feed and proper shelter to minimize the effects of the dry weather.

This comes days after Kenya Met issued a weather outlook for the month of July.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, KMD predicted that most parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny during the month.

"Kenya Meteorological Service Authority indicates that this July 2026, several parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny," read the forecast in part.

However, the department said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by light rains are expected to prevail in counties in the Central Highlands and Nairobi area.

Counties in the Southeastern lowlands, Western Kenya and Central Rift Valley will also experience the intermittent cool and cloudy conditions.

The weatherman also predicted below-average rainfall in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley during the month.

"Counties in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley are likely to receive below average rainfall," KMD stated.

Further, the Met Department announced that the northwestern region is likely to remain generally dry in July, with a few areas bordering Uganda and South Sudan experiencing occasional rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Coastal region is expected to receive near to above average rainfall.