Editor's Review Four suspected armed robbers have been killed following a shootout with police officers in Uasin Gishu County.

Four suspected armed robbers have been killed following a shootout with police officers in Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, the National Police Service (NPS) said the incident happened shortly after midnight along the Eldoret–Kiplombe Road.

According to NPS, police officers were on a routine patrol when they received intelligence that six armed men dressed in military-style attire were robbing members of the public.

The officers proceeded to Greenfield Junction, where they encountered six individuals matching the description provided.

“It was during one such patrol, shortly after midnight today, 6th July 2026, along the Eldoret–Kiplombe Road, that officers received intelligence about six armed men dressed in military-style attire who were robbing members of the public,” the statement read in part.

File image of items recovered by police officers.

NPS noted that the six suspects were ordered to stop and identify themselves, but they allegedly defied the orders and opened fire on the officers.

The police responded to the attack, resulting in a fierce shoot-out in which four of the six suspects were shot dead.

However, two suspects managed to escape the scene with gunshot wounds.

“The suspects were ordered to stop and identify themselves; however, they defied the lawful orders and opened fire on the officers.

“The officers responded decisively to the imminent threat, engaging the armed suspects in a shootout. As a result, four suspects were fatally wounded, while two others fled the scene,” NPS stated.

The service mentioned that a manhunt has been launched to track down the two suspects who escaped.

The officers recovered several items believed to have been used in crimes, including a loaded pistol, breaking tools comprising a wedge mallet and wedge chisel, five mobile phones, manila ropes, four identification cards and cash.

“The individuals are suspected to be behind a series of robberies across the entire North Rift area, specifically in Kitale, Kapenguria, Nandi, Marakwet and Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County,” NPS stated.

The incident comes weeks after police officers from Lolgorian Police Station shot dead two suspected thugs and recovered an AK-47 rifle.

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the officers trailed the suspects to Olakira and found the gang breaking into a local pub and loading assorted alcoholic beverages into their possession.

Upon spotting the officers, the three suspects abandoned the stolen goods, jumped onto a waiting getaway motorcycle, and fled the scene.

The police officers pursued the three suspects and cornered them in the Olkilorit area.

The officers challenged the suspects to surrender, but they opened fire on the officers, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.

During the exchange, the police officers fatally injured two of the suspects while the third suspect managed to escape with gunshot wounds.