Editor's Review Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has warned Trans Nzoia Governor against leaving DAP-K to form a new political party.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has warned Trans Nzoia Governor against leaving DAP-K to form a new political party.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, Salasya said Natembeya should carefully weigh before deciding to abandon DAP-K.

Salasya argued that the move could be risky and may affect Governor Natembeya’s political future.

“My brother and friend, Governor George Natembeya, should think very carefully before leaving DAP-K Party to form a new political party alongside Edwin Sifuna. In my view, that would be a politically risky move,” he stated.

The Mumias East MP noted that DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has considerable support in Trans Nzoia County, which Natembeya risks losing if he exits the party.

File image of George Natembeya.

Salasya also pointed out that DAP-K would likely field its own gubernatorial candidate, while Ford Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) could also front candidates.

“If Natembeya parts ways with Eugene, he risks losing a significant section of the Bukusu vote in Trans Nzoia. DAP-K will field its own candidate, Ford Kenya is likely to field a candidate, and UDA will also have a candidate.

“With the vote split among several strong contenders, Natembeya could find himself in a very difficult political position,” said Salasya.

The DAP-K MP urged Governor Natembeya to stop fighting Wamalwa and lower the political temperatures.

Salasya emphasized that politics is built on unity and strategic alliances rather than personal rivalries.

“Ignoring Eugene Wamalwa could come with serious political consequences, while relying solely on Sifuna may not provide the support needed to secure victory in Trans Nzoia,” he added.

This comes after Governor Natembeya hosted Sifuna and other Linda Mwananchi allied politicians in Kitale.

Speaking after the meeting, Natembeya announced that they will hold a rally in Trans Nzoia on July 25, 2026, before heading to Bungoma County on July 26, 2026.

"We have planned that on Saturday, the 25th, we will hold political rallies here in Trans Nzoia. Then, on Sunday, the 26th, we will head to Bungoma, where all leaders from the Luhya community will be in attendance,” Natembeya announced.

The Trans Nzoia Governor also said the Western region will be united under a single political party in the 2027 General Election.

"We have resolved that in the 2027 General Election, we will vote as one united bloc under a single political party. We will have our own political party representing the Western Kenya region," he said.