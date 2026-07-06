Editor's Review Natembeya hinted that the region would back Sifuna to conduct campaigns across the country.



Trans Nzoia Governor George Natemebeya has revealed details of a discussion he had with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other leaders from the Western Region at his Kitale home.

Natembeya disclosed that the meeting centred around uniting the leaders from the region to mobilise the Luhya nation to vote as a block.

The governor hinted that the region would back Sifuna for the top seat, but confirmed that the leaders would unite under one party.

Natembeya disclosed plans to have two major rallies in the region: in Kitale on July 25 and a subsequent homecoming in Bungoma on July 26, where the elders would bless the Senator before he embarked on national campaigns.

"All politicians, councils of elders and other leaders will head to Bungima, where the elders will give him their blessing before the journey begins.

A file photo of Senator Edwin Sifuna and Governor George Natembeya.

"When Sifuna is campaigning in Nairobi, Taita Taveta and the rest of Kenya, we will tour all 38 constituencies of this region. In 2027, we will vote as one house under one party," he reiterated.

On his part, the Nairobi Senator thanked Natembeya for bringing all the leaders from the region together amid claims that the Luhya Nation would not unite.

The Jubilee Party Deputy Organising Secretary, Pauline Njoroge, claimed that a decision had already been made to form a new political party.

Njoroge added that Sifuna would be crowned as the leader of the Luhya nation before being released to run national campaigns.

Earlier, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya warned the Trans Nzoia Governor against leaving DAP-K to form a new political party.

Salasya urged Natembeya to carefully weigh before deciding to abandon DAP-K. He argued that the move could be risky and might affect his political future.

The Mumias East MP noted that DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has considerable support in Trans Nzoia County, which Natembeya risks losing if he exits the party.